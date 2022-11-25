Licking Heights facilities groundbreaking another step in district's evolution

Licking Heights Local Schools has taken another step in their evolution from a small, rural district into one of the largest in Licking County.

The district held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new transportation center, athletic complex, elementary school, board office and high school addition on Nov. 18.

The new facilities are being paid for by a $66-million bond issue that the district passed in May thanks to voters in the Franklin County side of the district.

Licking Heights Board of Education President Paul Johnson thanked the community for passing the bond issue so the district can meet the needs of its increasing student population, which has surpassed more than 5,000 students. Johnson said Licking Heights is the fourth fastest growing district in Ohio and with that comes needs for facilities, teachers, supplies and more.

"But I would argue that when we are a fast growing district like ours, one of the most crucial needs is being a community that is willing to evolve," he said. "I am happy to say that Licking Heights community is a community that has successfully proven itself again and again as able to meet that need."

Johnson said the district can meet the needs for its evolution because of the strong foundation that has been laid by previous generations of Licking Heights classes.

"I am happy to share that our willingness to evolve comes with a sense of openness to new ideas and partnerships, while at the same time being rooted in standards," he said.

The district placed an emphasis on including students at the heart of its ceremony with performances from the Licking Heights High School Marching Band and Choral Ensemble as well as fourth graders singing "Hail to Thee." Students and administrators from across the district even got their own chance to shovel the dirt as part of the ceremony.

"Though groundbreakings are about constructing buildings, I hope that you've noticed that the focus this afternoon has not been about buildings, but about the people who will inhabit these buildings," Superintendent Kevin Miller said. "Education is a people-centered endeavor. Each day in Licking Heights schools our students are our number one focus."

Before the bond issue passed, Licking Heights had already started planning for the facilities. But because of supply chain issues, construction might take longer than originally anticipated. Miller said after the event the district expects the transportation center and athletic complex — complete with a fieldhouse and 5,000-capacity stadium — to both be ready by mid to late fall of 2023.

The stadium will be complete with an eight-lane track. The fieldhouse will include locker rooms, coaches offices, a weight room and an indoor 30-yard artificial grass field.

The new elementary, which will be located on Summit Road near the high school that opened in 2020, is slated to be ready by the 2024-25 school year, Miller said. The school, which hold grades K-4, is not replacing any district buildings and is strictly to handle the ever-increasing enrollment.

Miller said after the event the district is finalizing the new building's schematic design and it should be done within the next few weeks.

Additional classrooms will be added to the high school in 2025 to accommodate another 300-350 students.

Miller said over the winter excavation work will continue at the sites, which are in between the district's high school and middle school.

"You'll probably start to kind of see some steel coming out of the ground around March," he said.

