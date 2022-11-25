Briefs: ADAMH Board to seek input from churches on opioid settlement funds

Focus group discussion on how to use opioid settlement funds set for Tuesday

MARION — The ADAMH Board is requesting input from local church members concerning the OneOhio Opioid Settlement Funds. A focus group discussion is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion County Sheriff's Office Complex, 100 Executive Drive, Marion. Light refreshments will be provided.

According to RecoveryOhio.gov, a state website for the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, 30% of the settlement funds are tagged for community recovering, with a share going to every township, village, city and county. The biggest chunk of money, 55%, will go to a statewide foundation.

Those interested in attending the focus group are asked to RSVP by today (Friday) to amber.cronin@mcadamh.com.

Library to host an open house

The Bucyrus Public Library will host a Christmas Open House for the entire family from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. It will also be participating in Candlelight Christmas on Dec. 1.

These are just one of a number of activities planned over the next several weeks, including Christmas Bingo, Wrap & Yap, and ornament crafts. For more information, go to bucyruslibrary.org.

Patrol announces regional recruitment initiative

COLUMBUS — Each of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s nine districts now have a designated recruitment team as the division is looking for women and men to become the next generation of Ohio state troopers. Composed of troopers who are serving as local recruitment liaisons, these recruitment teams are the point of contact for potential applicants in communities across the state.

Patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including knowledge and physical fitness testing, polygraph, and psychological and medical reviews. Applicants selected for cadet training receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. Cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.

For more information, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov.

Upcoming meeting:

● Buckeye Central Board of Education, 6:15 p.m., Dec. 13, administrative office conference room, Buckeye Central Local School, 938 S. Kibler St., New Washington