Kent, OH

Kent State men's basketball visits No. 2 Houston on Saturday

By Staff report
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The game: Kent State vs. Houston, 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

TV: ESPN+

Records: Kent State is 5-1 following Wednesday’s 74-72 loss at College of Charleston. Houston, ranked No. 2 in both polls, is 5-0.

The coaches: Rob Senderoff is 224-140 in his 12th season at Kent State. Kelvin Sampson is 203-70 in his ninth season at Houston and 703-340 in his 34th season overall.

Series history: First meeting.

Kent State lineup: Projected starters are 6-1 R-Sr. Sincere Carry (19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game); 6-8 R-Sr. Miryne Thomas (12.0, 5.8, 0.8), 6-1 R-Jr. Giovanni Santiago (10.8, 2.2, 1.7), 6-3 R-Sr. Malique Jacobs (13.2, 2.6, 3.0) and 6-9 Soph. Cli’Ron Hornbeak (6.4, 6.8, 0.6).

Houston lineup: Projected starters are 6-2 Sr. Marcus Sasser (16.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg); 6-8 Fr. Jarace Walker (13.0, 7.3, 1.3); 6-7 R-Jr. J’Wan Roberts (11.3, 6.0, 1.0); 6-5 Jr. Tramon Mark (11.3, 4.3, 0.0); 6-1 Jr. Jamal Shead (5.8, 2.5, 6.5).

Notes: Kent State leads the MAC in field goal percentage defense (.358) and is 26th in the country. The Golden Flashes are also tops in the conference and No. 7 in Division I in turnover margin (8.6) and No. 1/No. 10 in turnovers forced per game (21.60).

Against Oregon, Sasser led four Houston in double figures with 16 points. Terrance Arceneaux (6-5 Fr.) came off the bench to score 15 and grab five rebounds. Shead added 13 points and four assists, while Walker finished with 10 points. The Cougars lead the nation in field goal defense (.304) and held Oregon to 38.8% shooting, including just 3-of-22 on 3-pointers. Houston is No. 2 in scoring defense (48.0) and No. 3 in 3-point defense (.198). Houston forced 16 Oregon turnovers and converted those into 30 points.

Next: Kent State plays host to South Dakota State at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

