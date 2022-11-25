27 Pennridge teachers deride planned cut to Social Studies requirement

The Pennridge community has been stirring over a possible change to graduation requirements at Pennridge High School. Due to the negative consequences this proposed change will have on our students, we feel obligated as a social studies department to voice our concerns before the school board implements this measure. In recent months, the Pennridge School Board has proposed reducing the number of Social Studies credits from four to three, which would have the effect of making our required junior-year World History course optional. Our graduates will enter a world in which nations are increasingly interdependent. They will also be citizens in an increasingly polarized body politic. It is unconscionable that five members of the Pennridge School Board would even consider sending our students out into such a world handicapped by a lack of education in the very subjects they need to navigate their future.

Let us be more specific about how this will impact our students. Some board members have claimed that by decreasing the Social Studies requirement by 25%, students will not be denied any courses. This is misleading. In practice, students will lose a significant amount of content in U.S. History and World History. Some board members have suggested that World History standards can be easily embedded into the U.S. History curriculum. This process would require severe curriculum revisions and significant content reduction. In practice, such revisions would eliminate at least 50% of our World History curriculum and potentially eliminate up to 50% of the U.S. History curriculum at the high school level.

We have come to realize as a department that this proposed policy is about more than decreasing Social Studies credits. As teachers, we are concerned over the lack of future competitiveness of our students compared to those of neighboring districts. The overwhelming majority of school districts in Montgomery and Bucks County require four years of Social Studies. Moreover, every district in the surrounding counties requires World History, and multiple districts require two years of World History. We are proud of how our World History curriculum prepares Pennridge students to succeed in the modern, interconnected world. We are disappointed that some board members would lower our standards and potentially damage our school ranking.

Currently, Pennridge High School balances student choice with academic rigor for all students. Our students are graduating and are becoming successful and productive members of society. They leave Pennridge with a baseline of knowledge and a resume to help them with whatever future endeavor they pursue. Despite comments made by certain board members, Pennridge students are provided with an ample amount of choice to pursue their desired career paths. This is supported by the fact that students and parents are not expressing concerns about a lack of choice at Pennridge. Moreover, a large group of students submitted a petition to the board expressing satisfaction with their choices at Pennridge.

A more significant concern is the rushed process through which this board is making these changes. This process was on full display at the Nov. 7 Policy Board Meeting, which interested parties may view on YouTube. There is simply no reason for our school to abandon established procedures for making changes to approved courses of study. This is especially troubling in light of the fact that this change may violate the requirements of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. There needs to be clarity from an on-the-record PDE official before the board votes on any change.

The board has refused to form a committee of stakeholders consisting of board members, teachers (including those of other disciplines other than Social Studies), administrators, and community members to investigate the wisdom of their proposed change. Instead of listening to our school community, some board members have repeatedly questioned the expertise of administrators and teachers by suggesting that meeting state standards isn’t necessary for the education of our students. Five board members are steadfast in their position of power to overshadow and blatantly ignore the reality of what impact their actions will have on the entire community for years to come.

Former Chairman of the Pennsylvania House Education Committee, Paul Clymer, spoke at the Oct. 24 board meeting to offer advice derived from his 35 years of governing experience. He emphasized the effective governing strategy of bringing all parties together and thoroughly exploring the options and impacts. He stated, “…the purpose was to have a full discourse on the proposed legislation and to seek out any unintended consequences that would create more problems than solutions.” We couldn’t agree more with the former PA Representative from West Rockhill.

Let us leave you with these questions: Why would Pennridge willingly reduce the education our students receive without conducting a proper investigation? If a divided board sets the precedent of passing significant curriculum changes without listening to voices outside their own, what other detrimental decisions will be made?

Pennridge community members have always valued an educational system that encourages students to achieve high levels of success. We appreciate that four board members have the wisdom to see the value of a strong social studies program and have stood up against this policy change. Now we need you to attend the Dec. 5 board meeting and stand up for the strong and proud tradition of academic excellence at Pennridge.

Pennridge Social Studies Teachers: Kelly Angeli, Josh Bach, Timothy Busch, Herb Butz, Robert Cousineau, Tim Deose, Michael Dertouzos, Kara Grice, Sandi Hippauf, Michael Kuhns, Maria Miller, Stephanie Nash, Heidi Neuman, Monika Parker, Angela Schoettle, Robin Murphy, Karen Feher, Ashley Randazzo, Laura Reil, Lisa Russell, Shelby Shaffer, Jennifer Steich, Jim Valletta, Mario Ventresca, Ryan Wallace, Amy Welter, Kevin Wills