7 best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Nov. 24-27)

By Kelly Woo
 3 days ago

Thanksgiving brings a veritable feast of great shows and movies to watch this holiday weekend. A buffet of new releases and episodes are hitting Netflix , Disney Plus , Hulu and other streaming services for you to binge-watch after you stuff yourself with turkey.

The streaming menu includes the Andor season 1 finale , which TG’s Henry T. Casey notes as “ the best Star Wars show by a mile .” The finale episode wraps up this chapter of the rebel saga, but more is on the way.

As far as new series go, Welcome to Chippendales chronicles the founding of the male striptease troupe, while Wednesday focuses on everyone’s favorite goth girl from the Addams family. And since everything old is new again, Criminal Minds: Evolution revives the CBS crime drama with new killers to profile.

Plus, more holiday fare arrives in the form of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy special and a Christmas Romance starring Justin Hartley.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Andor season 1 finale (Disney Plus)

Andor has quietly proven to be one of the best shows of the year and certainly the best Star Wars project in recent years. Yes, even over The Mandalorian (sorry Baby Yoda, you are adorable though). The dynamic first season comes to a close with a showstopper of a finale that does everything Andor has carried off so brilliantly thus far — blending a thrilling psychological chess match, propulsive action and provocative political drama.

And as it has all season, the Andor finale encompasses much more than the titular character’s journey. This has been a true ensemble, with excellent performances from lead Diego Luna and key cast members Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly and Denise Gough. Fortunately for us all, the story isn’t over yet, as Andor season 2 is in the works.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Kumail Nanjiani stars in this dramatization of the founding of the male striptease revue Chippendales. It’s the kind of sensational, based-on-a-true-story limited series that abound on Hulu. In fact, creator Robert Siegel also released Pam & Tommy earlier this year.

Somen 'Steve' Banerjee starts off as a gas station attendant before making a big bet on a backgammon club. When it fails, he teams up with choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett) to turn it into a strip club geared toward women. They enlist the help of outrageous costume designer Denise (Juliette Lewis) and accountant/Steve’s love interest Irene (Analeigh Ashford). And of course, they need beefcakes to perform as the Chippendales.

Streaming now on Hulu

Wednesday (Netflix)

Tim Burton has somehow, surprisingly never been involved with the Addams Family franchise until producing and directing the first episodes of this spinoff series. It focuses on the delightfully dark and droll Addams daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

After a pesky piranha incident, parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) ship Wednesday off to a boarding school for outcasts. At Nevermore Academy, Wednesday nurtures her emerging psychic abilities, gets drawn into investigating a murder spree and stumbles on a supernatural mystery involving her parents.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney Plus)

Though the Guardians of the Galaxy appeared in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, their last standalone project came out way back in 2017. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due out next May, but in the meantime, writer/director James Gunn is giving fans this holiday treat.

Most of the entire cast returns: Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. In an effort to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, the Guardians make a trip to Earth to find the perfect present. Banter and hijinks ensue.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus has been building its service on revivals, reboots and continuations of once-popular ViacomCBS franchises. The latest is Criminal Minds: Evolution, considered the 16th season of the procedural crime drama. Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster are among the original cast members returning as elite FBI profilers.

The team faces their greatest threat yet, an UnSub (unknown subject) who has used the Covid pandemic to build a network of serial killers. As the world opens back up, the network goes operational. The profilers must hunt them down, one murder at a time, and track down the UnSub leader.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

Pitch Perfect might be one of the most unlikely film franchises that ever existed. A musical comedy about an a cappella group doesn’t belt out “cinematic universe potential.” Yet, the first 2012 movie was an undeniable hit and two sequels have followed. Now, Pitch Perfect is moving into the television realm with Bumper in Berlin.

As the title indicates, it centers on Bumper (Adam Devine) a few years after the events of the films. He’s working as a security guard at Barden University when his TikToks go viral in Germany. Bumper is convinced to move to Berlin to pursue a music career.

Streaming now on Peacock

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

Hallmark and Lifetime may be the giants in the Christmas romance genre, but Netflix has been elbowing into the space quite successfully in recent years. This Is Us star Justin Hartley headlines one for his first project since the end of the weepy family drama.

When bestselling novelist Jake Turner returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary full of secrets. It’s tied to an intriguing young woman named Rachel (Barrett Doss), who has a mission of her own. As they explore their pasts together, they may just build a future that neither had ever expected.

Streaming now on Netflix

More new shows to watch this weekend

Love Lizzo (HBO Max)
A documentary featuring the singer opening up about body positivity and self-love.
Streaming now on HBO Max

Blood and Water season 3 (Netflix)
The teen crime thriller returns to follow up on a massive cliffhanger.
Streaming now on Netflix

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker (Disney Plus)
Run DMC’s Rev Run presents a hip-hop reimagining of the classic ballet.
Streaming now on Disney Plus

