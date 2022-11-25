ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Don't be a deer in headlights: Know what to do if a deer jumps in front of your car

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 2 days ago
It's that time of year when drivers must be on the lookout for deer.

Deer are breeding and bucks are much more active, oftentimes finding their way to local roadways and increasing the chance of vehicle crashes.

"Love is on their mind," said Jamey Emmert, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. "Rut definitely encourages them to be more active and chase does. They extend their territories and are running all over the place."

While deer are more nocturnal and especially active during twilight hours, during breeding they are active day and night, she added.

Best advice? Just hit the deer

During this time of year, if you see one deer, expect to see more, Emmert said.

The Division of Wildlife, Ohio State Highway Patrol and AAA offer the following tips on how to avoid a collision with a deer:

  • Scan the horizon and look beside the road where deer can blend in.
  • Use high beam headlights.
  • Drive the speed limit and wear a seat belt.
  • Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

"People love to joke about those signs. How do they know to cross there?" Emmert said. "Those signs are strategically placed. We are following their movement. They tend to follow the same corridors ― old railroad tracks and dense tree corridors. They tend to cross on highways."

So what should you do if you are staring down a deer in the roadway? Officials say the best thing to do is to hit the deer.

Swerving could be more dangerous, said Lt. Leo Shirkey of the Canton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"You have the potential to lose control or hit another vehicle," he said. "I know you don't want to hit it but it's the best thing to do."

He suggested trying to brake to lessen the impact. Oftentimes, while the deer causes damage to the vehicle, the vehicles are still drivable.

Lawrence Township Police Chief Dave Brown said it's a driver's natural instinct to swerve.

"No one wants damage to their car but the front end is the best place (to hit a deer)," he said. "A very small percentage of (crashes) actually result in any injury to the person."

One of Brown's officers recently hit a deer traveling along state Route 21.

"He was going about 65 mph and the airbag deployed," he said. "He was all right. The airbag caught his wrist. The cruiser was not drivable. The deer damaged the radiator."

How many deer crashes take place in Ohio?

Since 2017, 101,912 deer-related crashes have occurred in Ohio, with 31 people being killed in those accidents.

Stark County saw 2,814 crashes between 2017 and 2021 — the most in the state. Of the Stark crashes, 1,296 occurred along U.S. Route 30.

Richland County followed close behind at 2,542. Tuscarawas County was eighth in the state with 2,155 deer crashes.

According to the study, 47% of the crashes across the state occurred in October, November and December, with many taking place at dusk and dawn.

What to do if you hit a deer

If a deer jumps in front of you and an accident takes place, Shirkey said drivers should pull off the roadway in a safe location and call local authorities to complete a crash report. Insurance companies often want a report to file a claim.

AAA notes that deer crashes are costly. The average insurance claim for a deer-vehicle collision in Ohio is nearly $5,000.

If the deer remains on the accident scene and it is wounded, law enforcement can humanely put down the deer, Shirkey added.

Drivers have the right to seek a release from law enforcement to take the deer for meat. Shirkey said drivers who happen upon a dead deer can also seek a release.

Emmert said there is no indication that there is a deer explosion in the area, but people are reporting seeing them more in suburban settings. She warns it is important for people to discourage deer from entering their property.

"It's really important for people to clap their hands and shout at them and chase them out of their yard," Emmert said. "The worst thing for them to do is to lose their natural fear of humans."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

Comments / 11

