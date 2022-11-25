Read full article on original website
US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week
The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria.
msn.com
Missile strikes on U.S base in Syria days after Turkey's military operation | Key Details
An American military outpost in Syria has come under rocket fire. At least two missiles hit the U.S. patrol base near the town of Al-Shaddadi in northeastern Syria late on Friday night, according to Central Command. While the U.S. military remained silent about the type of missiles used in the attack, it noted that a "third unfired rocket" was later discovered at an "origin site." The latest rocket attacks come just days after the Pentagon voiced "deep concern" about Ankara’s ongoing military action in Syria. Watch this report for full information.
americanmilitarynews.com
US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
The US and Israel are considering holding joint military drills to simulate an attack on Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, US media reported on Tuesday. The Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are weighing holding an Air Force drill to train soldiers for a possible conflict with Iran and its allied proxies, Fox News Digital reported, saying this may happen in the coming weeks.
France 24
Al-Shabaab militants attack hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu
Al-Shabaab militants attacked a hotel near the presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, police and witnesses said, with explosions and gunfire heard in the city centre. "A team of Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a commercial hotel in Bondhere district tonight (and) the security forces are engaging in an...
France 24
Turkish strikes target Kurdish forces guarding Syrian detention camp
Turkish strikes Wednesday targeted Kurdish forces controlling northern Syria's Al-Hol detention camp, home to over 50,000 people including relatives of suspected jihadists, Kurdish forces and a war monitor said. "Turkish planes targeted the (Kurdish) Asayesh security forces with five strikes inside the camp," said Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the...
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says
South Korea scrambled about 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country's military said, in a further escalation of regional tensions.
BBC
Three women among dozen publicly flogged in Afghanistan - Taliban official
Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan. The group were guilty of "moral crimes" including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC. This is thought to be the second time in a month...
Turkey carries out deadly strike on base used by Kurdish group and U.S.-led coalition in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — A Turkish drone strike hit a base in northeast Syria used jointly by Kurdish forces and the U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday, the Kurds and a war monitor said. Two fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed, an SDF spokesman said, but no U.S. troops were there or in danger, according to the U.S. Central Command.
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Syria It Will Step Up Attacks over Iranian Weapons Transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
France 24
Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran
A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
The Jewish Press
Syrian Sources: Israel Has Not Attacked Damascus in Weeks Due to Newly Deployed Iranian Air Defense Systems
Syrian opposition sources report that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the scope of Israeli attacks in the Damascus area, despite several Iranian cargo planes landing at Damascus International Airport every week. These sources point to two Iranian “Bavar-373” air defense systems as the reason behind this recent decrease in attacks.
Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think tank
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
ABC News
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the governor...
EU targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
SFGate
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo's president and neighboring Rwanda's foreign minister were among the...
KEYT
Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have shot and killed nine alleged insurgents in a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province. A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province’s Kohlu district. They had received information that militants involved in a recent attack on security forces and a bombing in the Kohlu Bazaar that killed two civilians and wounded 19 in September were hiding and planning more attacks. There was no immediate statement from the BLA and an attempt to reach its spokesman was not immediately successful.
France 24
Germany to end participation in UN peacekeeping mission in Mali
Germany will end its participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of next year, a government source told AFP on Wednesday after months of operational snags. "By the end of 2023 at the latest, German soldiers are to end their involvement in the UN blue helmet mission MINUSMA," the source said.
The Jewish Press
North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon
North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
BBC
Somalia' Villa Rose attack: At least four dead in hotel siege
At least four people have been killed and dozens more injured after jihadist militants attacked a popular hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Witnesses have told the BBC of hearing multiple explosions and heavy gunfire coming from the Villa Rose hotel near the presidential palace. Security forces are battling to regain...
