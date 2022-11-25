Read full article on original website
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
Neymar Will Not Play Again During World Cup Group Stage After Scan Finds Ankle Ligament Damage
If Neymar is to recover in time to play again at Qatar 2022 it will not be until the knockout phase.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
World Cup 2022 - Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Lionel Messi's stunning goal helps keep his World Cup dream alive
Lionel Messi's superb long-range strike helped revive Argentina's flagging World Cup hopes as they claimed a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina came into the game knowing defeat would mean elimination after their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and they laboured again until Messi's 65th-minute intervention.
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems on Sunday and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui. He embraced the player and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium. Regragui said Bounou approached him after after the anthems to say he “didn’t feel right and he asked if we should substitute him.”
Ecuador frets over Valencia ahead of Senegal at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador’s last six World Cup goals so there’s no understating how worried his country is after he was stretchered off in his last game. Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker’s troublesome knees are OK for a decisive final group match against Senegal on Tuesday. Ecuador’s captain has three goals in two games in Qatar and is clearly key to its chances of reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. He scored three in three games in Ecuador’s last World Cup appearance in 2014 but that wasn’t enough to advance in Brazil.
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada’s hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory. Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to soccer’s biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco. The Group F leaders beat Belgium 2-0 earlier in the day. Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.
A day of big upsets at the World Cup as Morocco shocks Belgium and Costa Rica defeats Japan
It was a day of big upsets at the World Cup as Belgium and Japan both succumbed to shock defeats against Morocco and Costa Rica respectively. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998 — and its third ever — securing a sensational 2-0 victory over heavyweight Belgium to ensure that it can still qualify for the knockout stage for the second time in its history.
Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos says Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return. Marquinhos says Neymar “is sleeping in physiotherapy.” Brazil coach Tite says he had to “force” Neymar to stop his treatment on Sunday and go be with his teammates at a training session.
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug’s late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain and ensure that qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. Substitute Álvaro Morata had given Spain the lead just after the hour mark, but Germany finally drew level seven minutes from time after Jamal Musiala’s touch dropped to Füllkrug, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner.
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal's loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn't carry the same stakes. Uruguay's 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday's group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
Rashford thinks booing of England at World Cup unnecessary
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford didn’t think the jeers from England’s fans really were necessary. The 0-0 draw with the United States simply wasn’t good enough. Certainly not for a team with genuine ambitions of winning the World Cup for the first time since its one and only tournament success in 1966. And not for one coming off the high of beating Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar. Rashford says “you don’t need fans to boo us to know we’ve not played as well as we could have.” England is still at the top of Group B and a point against Wales will guarantee qualification.
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatari media group beIN Sports. Angry complaints from Saudi-based subscribers who weren’t able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV’s this week with refund requests. In a message shared by subscribers, TOD TV apologized to viewers “for the temporary loss of service.” TOD TV, the Saudi Media Ministry and Foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Theo Hernandez wants to win World Cup for France and brother
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Theo Hernandez wants to win the World Cup for France. And for his elder brother. Lucas Hernandez was in tears when he went off after rupturing the ACL in his right knee early into France’s 4-1 opening win against Australia. Younger brother Theo replaced him at left back. Theo says “I want to bring the trophy back for him.” He’s doing well so far. When he set up the prolific Kylian Mbappe for France’s winning goal in the 2-1 win against Denmark they jumped into each other’s arms.
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer yet finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying. A draw or a loss would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. The English lead the group with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and the Welsh with one. Iran famously beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 1998 World Cup match in France that eliminated the Americans.
Varane’s return lifts French mood even higher at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s goals took defending champion France into the World Cup round of 16. Raphael Varane’s return gave the French an added reason to celebrate. The pre-tournament injury blues are fading. Les Bleus are feeling upbeat again and looking like one of the tournament favorites. Mbappe’s two goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Denmark helped the French become the first defending World Cup champions to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France’s night was made even better by Varane’s return. It was the elegant central defender’s first game since limping off in tears after sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United on Oct. 11.
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. He says “this is a country and culture that we have a long history with — a lot of it is negative, let’s be honest.” Following draws against Wales and England, the U.S. needs a win to reach the knockout stage. The U.S. and Iran met at the 1998 tournament, 19 years after an Islamic Revolution. Iran referred to the U.S. as the “Great Satan” and Team Melli upset the Americans 2-1.
