France 2-1 Denmark: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Kylian Mbappe got the goals at Stadium 974 as the reigning champions booked their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
Naivety cost John Herdman and Canada dear in the World Cup’s Group of Eff
The softly spoken Fifa translator paused for a moment. But she held her nerve. “In the end,” she said as she relayed man-of-the-match Andrej Kramaric’s words, “Croatia demonstrated who eff’d whom.”. Sunday night at the Khalifa Stadium was a cruel, chastening one for Canada. The...
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May it sets up the prospect of three stellar Premier League clubs falling into new ownership within an unusually short period of time. Newcastle was also bought by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last year. So why this relative but rapid flood on to the market?
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
Cycling from Paris to Doha to watch France at Qatar 2022
Traveling to watch their team play at the World Cup took a little longer than usual for two French fans. Mehdi Balamissa and Gabriel Martin decided the best way to travel from France to Qatar was on two wheels. The friends spent three months traveling 7,000 kilometers (roughly 4,350 miles)...
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. He says “this is a country and culture that we have a long history with — a lot of it is negative, let’s be honest.” Following draws against Wales and England, the U.S. needs a win to reach the knockout stage. The U.S. and Iran met at the 1998 tournament, 19 years after an Islamic Revolution. Iran referred to the U.S. as the “Great Satan” and Team Melli upset the Americans 2-1.
Costa Rica rallies to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E of World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan at the World Cup. The result leaves both teams with three points after two games in Group E. Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 yards with the ball going in off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. The match was tactical and largely lackluster and the first half did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.
Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a goal for 384 minutes since their second group stage match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The scoring drought continued Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to Messi and Argentina, dropping El Tri got last place in Group C. Mexico has one remaining game, a must-win against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems on Sunday and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui. He embraced the player and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium. Regragui said Bounou approached him after after the anthems to say he “didn’t feel right and he asked if we should substitute him.”
Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos says Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return. Marquinhos says Neymar “is sleeping in physiotherapy.” Brazil coach Tite says he had to “force” Neymar to stop his treatment on Sunday and go be with his teammates at a training session.
Brazil looks to book place in knockout stage without injured star man Neymar
The image of Neymar limping off the pitch, his right ankle visibly swollen, would have left millions of Brazil fans fearing the worst. Fortunately for them, the player who has become this generation’s talisman will be fit in time to play in the 2022 World Cup knockout stage, should Brazil qualify, after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada’s hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory. Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to soccer’s biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco. The Group F leaders beat Belgium 2-0 earlier in the day. Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.
After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After losing their opening games Cameroon and Serbia need their best strikers on song when they meet in a must-win match at the World Cup on Monday. Serbia has a fine finisher in Dusan Vlahovic and coach Dragan Stojkovic would ideally pair him with sharpshooter Aleksandar Mitrovic. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song will likely keep a three-man attack with Bryan Mbuemo on the right of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi on his left. A defeat knocks Serbia out if Brazil fails to win against Switzerland in the other Group G encounter while a loss would eliminate Cameroon if the Swiss don’t win.
Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain
Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
