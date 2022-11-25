Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Goldman Sachs, Walmart And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 0.5% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
China’s uprisings present an opportunity to the West
A just and rich irony of the COVID-19 pandemic would be that the virus — which the Chinese government allowed to spread through its censorship and cover-up tactics — ultimately causes the fall of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen soon, even though protesters took to the streets this past weekend in cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan, some of them calling for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to step down.
These Ethereum Competitors Are Down Over 90% -- Are They Worth the Risk?
While nearly all cryptos are down for the year, Ethereum's Layer 1 blockchain rivals have suffered the biggest declines.
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
Chinese authorities have eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades
