Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tennessee Titans fans react after third straight loss to Bengals
Tennessee Titans fans took to Twitter to react to another second-half loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took the lead on a Tee Higgins touchdown early in the fourth quarter and were able to control the clock late to get the 20-16 win. The Titans (7-4) got on the...
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Next week? More clarity coming, as the first-place Bills travel to Foxboro for another primetime game next Thursday night.
NBC Sports
Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
WCVB
Gillette Stadium releases schedule for Massachusetts HS football state championship games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For many high school football teams in Massachusetts, the season came to an end with thetraditional Thanksgiving Day game. But 16 squads in the state will be playing for a title next week at the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium will play host...
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
How to watch Bengals vs. Titans, stream NFL football for free
The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 27 in the first rematch since the AFC divisional loss last season. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Get Your Cheese Heads Ready, Vikings Fans
In a usual week, the fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are mortal enemies. Regardless of who they play, Packers fans root against the Vikings, and Vikings fans root against the Packers. Week 12 is a little bit different, though. On Sunday night, Vikings fans need to get their cheese heads ready to go because this week, we’re all Packers fans.
Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes
Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
How to watch Raiders vs. Seahawks for free in Week 12
The Raiders head up to Seattle to take on the Seahawks for a Week 12 battle. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday to face Jacksonville Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens remain in first place in the AFC North at 7-3, but the Cincinnati Bengals are still just one game behind. Because of that, the Ravens can’t afford a slip-up on Sunday when they travel to face the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens enter the game on...
How to watch Saints vs. 49ers for free in Week 12
The Saints have their work cut out for them in Week 12 when they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Analyzing Ticket Prices For Cincinnati Bengals Matchup With Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 7-4 on the season
Dolphins vs. Texans: How to watch NFL football on CBS for free
The hot Miami Dolphins will look to win their fifth straight game when they host the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday, November 27. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB missing at first practice ahead of Bills game
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon without Damien Harris. The running back was on crutches in Minneapolis after injuring his thigh in a Thanksgiving loss to the Vikings. You can see the play here. Afterwards, Harris sat at his locker and muttered a stream of expletives, unable to put the pants he’d worn to the game back on.
