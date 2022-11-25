ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

How to watch Bengals vs. Titans, stream NFL football for free

The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 27 in the first rematch since the AFC divisional loss last season. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
CINCINNATI, OH
purplePTSD.com

Get Your Cheese Heads Ready, Vikings Fans

In a usual week, the fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are mortal enemies. Regardless of who they play, Packers fans root against the Vikings, and Vikings fans root against the Packers. Week 12 is a little bit different, though. On Sunday night, Vikings fans need to get their cheese heads ready to go because this week, we’re all Packers fans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes

Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

DraftKings promo code:$150 bonus for Thanksgiving weekend football

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors can tackle all the NFL and college football action this Thanksgiving weekend with our DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up with...
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

How to watch Saints vs. 49ers for free in Week 12

The Saints have their work cut out for them in Week 12 when they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
MassLive.com

FanDuel Maryland promo code is best way to bet NFL Sunday

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s still time for prospective Maryland bettors to tackle the action during launch week with our FanDuel Maryland promo code offer here.
MARYLAND STATE
MassLive.com

Dolphins vs. Texans: How to watch NFL football on CBS for free

The hot Miami Dolphins will look to win their fifth straight game when they host the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday, November 27. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
HOUSTON, TX
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

