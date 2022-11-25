For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.

10 DAYS AGO