Read full article on original website
Related
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Leaked Documents Reveal When PlayStation 6 Will Drop
In the technology age, leaks have become commonplace. Whether it’s a leaked Drake track or unreleased footage from a Marvel film, there is no telling what may or may not appear online at any given time. This week, things are no different than they have been. According to reports from multiple outlets, leaked Sony documents have revealed that the PlayStation 6 will likely arrive in late 2027 or early 2028.
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now
For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
The Verge
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
Rockstar wants GTA Online players to steal $2 trillion (yes, trillion) in a week
GTA Online's latest Heists Event is wrapping up in a big way.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The UK government apparently knows the release date for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ as GameStop experiences a strange customer security glitch
Most Bethesda fans are currently waiting on Starfield, which is supposed to be the company’s next big role-playing game, and this time a Microsoft exclusive, no less. But truth be told, every gamer is probably itching to get their hands on the next Elder Scrolls game, and there might actually be a release date in sight too, but even if some folks know it, the UK government included, they’re probably going to keep the information pretty close to the chest.
Valheim Mistlands DLC Release Date
Valheim's Mistlands expansion update is on the way, but when does it release?
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
Battlefield Can't Keep Up With Call of Duty, Says Sony
Sony has now included EA's Battlefield franchise in its arguments against Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying the shooter can't keep up with Call of Duty. As reported by PC Gamer, Sony said in its response to the UK government's investigation into the merger that Call of Duty has found unparalleled success that no other shooter can compete, even Battlefield.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call out hero “power creep” after Ramattra reveal
Overwatch has been around for a long time. Following Overwatch 2’s Ramattra reveal and his complex kit, players are calling new heroes for having “power creep” in comparison to older characters. Ramattra’s reveal has been wildly popular, with his gameplay reveal trailer garnering over 2 million views...
itechpost.com
PlayStation Exclusive Gran Turismo Might Become Available for PC
The Gran Turismo game franchise has been an exclusive for PlayStation for two and a half decades. However, recent reports say that Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the named game, might have plans for a PC port. Yamauchi expressed that Polyphony Digital, the developer of the racing game, has their development team looking into making it PC compatible.
dexerto.com
Microsoft leak reveals GTA 6 could have 2024 release date
Microsoft believes GTA 6 will be launching in 2024 according to documents regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition that Sony is trying desperately to stop. GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of, if not the biggest video games of all time. The highly-anticipated title has been in development for years now, but Rockstar Games has yet to officially unveil the game.
Lil Gator Release Date Information
Lil Gator is a new casual adventure game by the developers of Yooka-Laylee.
'Voice Chat May be Recorded to Investigate' Overwatch 2 Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the "Voice chat may be recorded to investigate" message in Overwatch 2.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0