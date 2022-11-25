Read full article on original website
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
Joao Felix To Leave Atletico Madrid In January, Manchester United Among Favourites To Sign Striker
Joao Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid in January with Manchester United among the favourites to sign him.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
BBC
Transfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders
Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Transfer rumours: Messi closes in on next move; Man Utd want Pulisic
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo and more.
SkySports
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
SB Nation
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain
The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
World Cup 2022: Bernardo Silva dedicates Portugal victory to injured teammate Danilo – before match has even taken place
It's fair to say one member of the Portuguese squad sounds confident about his country's prospects for their next game...
SkySports
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
Ex-Manchester United Star - Marcus Rashford Is 'Nowhere Near Good Enough' To Start For England
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Marcus Rashford should be "Nowhere near" a starting position for England.
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
Soccer-Richarlison has touch of genius, says Tottenham team mate Lloris
DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Richarlison's spectacular second goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday was a stroke of "genius" according to his club team mate Hugo Lloris.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
Marcus Rashford opens up on England changes under Gareth Southgate
Marcus Rashford has explained what effect Gareth Southgate has had on the England setup since becoming manager.
Kevin De Bruyne reveals why Belgium were better in 2018
Kevin De Bruyne has claimed Belgium have 'no chance' of winning the 2022 World Cup. The Red Devils opened up their campaign with a nervy 1-0 victory over Canada
Gary Neville reveals his expectations for new Man Utd owners
Gary Neville has laid out his expectations for potential new Manchester United owners.
MLS commissioner confirms interest in Lionel Messi transfer
MLS commissioner Don Garber has confirmed clubs within the league have been showing an interest in signing Lionel Messi. Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future. As previously reported...
Lionel Scaloni provides update on Lionel Messi after missed training session
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni explains why Lionel Messi missed a training session.
90min
