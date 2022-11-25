ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool target two new midfielders

Liverpool want to sign two midfielders next year with three of their existing options - Englishmen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, and Guinean Naby Keita - out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider), external. Alongside this, Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over...
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
World Cup: Rodri and Aymeric Laporte in Seventh Heaven with Spain

The World Cup has been the centre of attention since the competition kicked off on November 20th. With so many clubs represented at the tournament, Manchester City players have also filed out in their national colours. As is usually the case there have been some shock results. Julian Alvarez’s Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Ilkay Gundogan suffered same fate with Germany. But Rodri and Aymeric Laporte partnered in defence to help Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0.
MLS commissioner confirms interest in Lionel Messi transfer

MLS commissioner Don Garber has confirmed clubs within the league have been showing an interest in signing Lionel Messi. Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future. As previously reported...
