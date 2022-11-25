Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
The 100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now
The spotlight on holiday shopping is now shining brightly on the internet as Cyber Monday is nearly here. And although we're still a few hours from the formal arrival, you don't need to wait. Just like Black Friday, retailers and brands are sticking on the trend of rolling out deals...
Clayton News Daily
Amazon's Cyber Monday Includes Toys and Tech Over 50% Off!
Amazon's making it easier than ever to score serious savings from the comfort of your couch. The online retail giant has already started its Cyber Monday deals, and we've compiled a list of items you won't want to miss. From grab-bag goodies to high-tech gadgets, Amazon Cyber Monday has something...
Clayton News Daily
Home Depot Cyber Monday Deals Include 30% Off Appliances
If you're looking to save big on appliances, tools, and home decor, we know where you can find them this Cyber Monday—at Home Depot! This year, Home Depot has already started slashing prices as of October 31 and will continue to do so into December! Home Depot Cyber Monday sales 2022 is no regular Cyber Monday event—it's a month-long deal extravaganza! Right now, you can find deals on tools up to 45 percent off, appliances up to 37 percent off, plus deals on coffee makers, artificial trees and more.
Clayton News Daily
Bissell's Mega-Popular Portable Carpet Cleaner Is $25 Off for Early Black Friday
While they add joy to your life, pets have a funny way of...completely wrecking your carpets. Messes, mud, and more can leave you with ugly stains that can be tough to get out with spot treatments. You have a few options in that situation: Hire a pricey professional to clean your carpets, learn to deal with it, or invest in your own carpet cleaner.
Clayton News Daily
Shop Parachute’s Cyber Monday Sale (50% Off Some Styles!)
Don’t you just love that feeling of putting new sheets on your bed? Given that we spend approximately a third of our lives sleeping (and who knows how long making elaborate pillow forts), we should be investing in quality bedding. Parachute’s much-anticipated Cyber Monday sale is finally here, and the brand rolling out some deals. We've highlighted some of their most popular on-sale options to help you get a head start on your holiday wish list. This cult-favorite brand only has two sales per year—one for Memorial Day and one for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is why devotees have so much to look forward to this holiday season.
Clayton News Daily
12 Cyber Monday Bedding Deals You Can't Miss!
Were you were overwhelmed over the Thanksgiving weekend entertaining guests and family? Did you miss out on Black Friday deals? Well, you're in luck. Cyber Monday Deals are now in play, and we've gathered up some of the best bedding deals for you!. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing...
Clayton News Daily
Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer Never Goes On Sale—But It Just Dropped to $484 on Amazon for Black Friday
Most brands put their gear on sale at some point, just because that's how shopping works in the U.S. Dyson is a different story. Much to the dismay of good hair day fans across the country, the brand rarely puts its cult-favorite supersonic hair dryer on sale. Why? It's so good, there's no reason to mark it down.
Clayton News Daily
Snag the Bestselling White and Navy Sweater That the Internet Is Obsessed With—Now Nearly 40% Off on Amazon
Before anyone had even heard of a humble photo-sharing app called Instagram, we had this thing called “blogs.'' Standalone websites run by individuals with distinct voices and perspectives. That’s right, you had to go to separate URLs to catch up on your favorite online creators and get their product recommendations. Now that everyone with social media has essentially their own mini blog, it can be hard to figure out which product recommendations are legit.
