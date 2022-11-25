Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Iberia Parish crash
A two-vehicle crash Friday in Iberia Parish resulted in one death, according to Lousiana State Police. Troop I was notified Just before 10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Bull Island Road just east of LA Hwy 682 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia.
brproud.com
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
wbrz.com
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 in Saturday's stormy weather; no one injured
BATON ROUGE - In Saturday afternoon's stormy weather, a car went off-road and crashed into a canal off I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 on I-12 West near Essen Lane. Traffic camera footage shows the car sunken into a canal off the roadway,...
wbrz.com
Officials: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt after suspected drunk driver caused crash in East Feliciana Parish
JACKSON - A six-year-old girl was killed, and her parents were hurt Friday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle. Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man, 29, found shot to death in St. Helena Parish Saturday night
GREENSBURG - A man was shot to death Saturday night in St. Helena Parish. Sunday afternoon, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter of Greensburg. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Leon Brown Road, just off Highway 10 in Greensburg. Deputies arrived...
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
wbrz.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting driveway
LIVONIA - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Wednesday night that left a 53-year-old motorcyclist dead. Investigators with state police found that Edward McMillian III was driving a motorcycle on LA-78 when he drifted off the road and hit a private driveway, throwing him from the seat. McMillian was...
Man driving motorcycle killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Pointe Coupee Parish. It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, shortly after 8 p.m. on LA 78 south of LA 1. Authorities say 53-year-old Edward McMillian, III of Jarreau, died in the accident.
Baton Rouge police officer injured in early morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Friday, Nov. 25, EMS officials confirmed. The crash happened on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road around 5:30 a.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer lost control of a...
brproud.com
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
theadvocate.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish
Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.
brproud.com
Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
wbrz.com
Missing Denham Springs woman found safe, spent night in deer stand after getting lost in woods
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman reported missing Saturday night was found safe the next morning after spending the night in a deer stand. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman got lost in the woods overnight. Once it got dark and started raining, she decided to stay for the night in a deer stand at Mullin Swamp Hunting Club.
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
