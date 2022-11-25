ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Iberia Parish crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday in Iberia Parish resulted in one death, according to Lousiana State Police. Troop I was notified Just before 10 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Bull Island Road just east of LA Hwy 682 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores of New Iberia.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
JACKSON, LA
wbrz.com

Officials: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt after suspected drunk driver caused crash in East Feliciana Parish

JACKSON - A six-year-old girl was killed, and her parents were hurt Friday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle. Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting driveway

LIVONIA - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Wednesday night that left a 53-year-old motorcyclist dead. Investigators with state police found that Edward McMillian III was driving a motorcycle on LA-78 when he drifted off the road and hit a private driveway, throwing him from the seat. McMillian was...
LIVONIA, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge police officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Friday, Nov. 25, EMS officials confirmed. The crash happened on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road around 5:30 a.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer lost control of a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish

Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

