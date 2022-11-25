Read full article on original website
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
A former Yeezy employee said working for Kanye West was like being in a cult and she's had therapy since leaving the company
The ex-Yeezy staffer told Rolling Stone that since leaving the firm, she had used techniques designed to help cult members heal through therapy.
Church leaders finally speak out about Kanye West's behavior
When Kanye West showed up at some megachurches in 2019, pastors rejoiced because of the large crowds who followed him there. Young people who don't usually attend church gathered to be in Kanye West's presence and to sing along with his music.
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck. Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West has acquired his new target: Random mother at his son’s soccer game
The terror of Kanye West doesn’t seem to stop lately. It seems the rapper has something negative to say about almost everyone at this point. Now, West has found a new target to cause problems with, and it’s the most dad move ever. Kanye West is mad at a mother during his son’s soccer game.
Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple
On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
Kanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different name
Adidas is to sell Kanye West’s Yeezy products under a new name after the German brand cut ties with the rapper in light of his antisemitic comments. The rapper, also known as Ye, dropped his first pair of Air Yeezy sneakers in 2013. While the company has distanced itself from him, it will continue producing the shoes.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy is still operating at secret location after his old ranch campus was abandoned amid scandal
KANYE West's school is still operating at a secret location with security and dwindling numbers amid his antisemitism scandal - while his old ranch campus has been abandoned. Ye announced last month that Donda Academy would temporarily close for the remainder of the year, amid outrage over his comments about the Jewish community.
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Claims Adidas Had JP Morgan Freeze His Accounts
Kanye West says that Adidas had his bank accounts frozen. Kanye West says that Adidas had JP Morgan freeze his bank accounts and put a $75 hold million on them. West recalled the move while speaking with the celebrity news website, X17. He explained to the outlet that the incident...
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps with two guns and vast array of Diet Coke
Elon Musk sleeps with two guns and a collection of Diet Coke cans, he has revealed.The new Twitter owner revealed the contents of his bedside table in an unusual tweet, posted at almost 2am local pacific time.It showed two weapons: a revolver that looked like a film prop, and another that appeared to be a 19th century pistol, in a display case that includes the painting Washington Crossing the Delaware.It also included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. He apologised in a later tweet for the lack of coasters, for which he said there was “no excuse”.My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK—...
BBC
Kanye West: Adidas investigates after claims of 'toxic' behaviour
Adidas has launched an investigation into reports that rapper Kanye West created a "toxic environment" when he was working with the brand. Rolling Stone reported claims from some workers on the Yeezy collaboration, saying he showed them explicit pictures and videos as part of bullying tactics. In a letter, they...
