LIght snow today, mainly north
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 28, 2022. Light snow will develop today and end tonight, mainly over northern areas. A light wintry mix will also be possible in the Arrowhead. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting 2 inches with the higher amounts along the International Border.
Snowy system trending east
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 27, 2022. The snowy system expected for Tuesday into Wednesday has trended towards the east decreasing the snowfall threat in Minnesota, but northwest Wisconsin will likely still see an impactful storm.
Sweet Tradition: Grambsch family makes and distributes candy at Lake Superior Railroad Museum
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a sweet Saturday at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth. Five generations of the Grambsch family gathered to make hard candy and hand it out to guests at the museum. More than a century ago, Ben Grambsch operated a candy company...
Homegrown Music Festival 2023 Talent Registration Now Open
DULUTH, Minn.–Homegrown organizers are already thinking spring by asking local musicians to put their names in the hat to get a chance to share their talent. If you’re a musician, or know one, now is the time to register to be a part of the music festival. The...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
Photo: A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning. Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 24, 2022. Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders...
AICHO Holds Market of Indigenous, Bipoc, Diverse Vendors
DULUTH, Minn. — Dozens of indigenous, BIPOC, and diverse vendors gathered for Biboon Bimaadiziwin, a winter market in Duluth. The market, held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, was hosted by AICHO in their Cultural Center in West Duluth. Covid-19 has stopped this winter event for the past two...
Local Native rock band War Bonnet releases new album
Photo: War Bonnet's Chaz Wagner tunes a guitar before an open air concert in Duluth this summer - The Timberjay News. David Colburn - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. Life has been good for Native rock band War Bonnet’s founder Chaz Wagner in 2022. For starters, he...
