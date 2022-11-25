TULSA, Okla — With clear skies, light winds, and a wet ground, some fog has developed during the overnight in parts of Green Country. Be mindful for low visibility in favored low spots, especially around area creeks, rivers, and lakes. By mid-morning, any fog should fade and we'll be well on our way to a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO