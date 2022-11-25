Read full article on original website
Related
kjrh.com
Back to dry conditions Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see the showers decreasing tonight, but then they could fill back into NE Oklahoma overnight. The low in Tulsa down to 44°. Winds becoming NW 5-15 mph. The cloud cover will linger on your Sunday. The high reaching 51°. NW winds 10-20 mph.
kjrh.com
A nice start to the work week
TULSA, Okla — With clear skies, light winds, and a wet ground, some fog has developed during the overnight in parts of Green Country. Be mindful for low visibility in favored low spots, especially around area creeks, rivers, and lakes. By mid-morning, any fog should fade and we'll be well on our way to a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Comments / 0