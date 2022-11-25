ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Canadian K-Pop Idol and former EXO member Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kris Wu‘s rise to global stardom in the 2010s seemed unstoppable. The Chinese-born Canadian pop star made his name as a member of the K-pop group EXO before returning to China in 2014 and launching a stratospheric solo career. Now that’s all come crashing down around him, as a Beijing court has found him guilty of multiple crimes, including rape, and has sentenced him to 13 years behind bars.
NME

Chuu removed from LOONA by agency for alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards staff

Chuu has been removed as a member of LOONA for alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards the staff of the group’s agency, Blockberry Creative. In a statement posted to LOONA’s official fancafe earlier today (November 25), the agency announced that Chuu has been “expelled and withdrawn” as a member of the group, which is now left with 11 members. The agency alleged that the idol’s “violent language and misuse of power toward our staff” was a factor in her removal from LOONA.
Popculture

Pop Star Kicked out of Group After Alleged 'Violent Language and Misuse of Power'

A K-pop girl singer is no longer part of her group. The agency BlockBerryCreative has announced Chuu's removal from the group LOONA, reported Naver via Soompi. Chuu was reportedly discharged from LOONA for "abuse of power," including alleged verbal abuse towards staff, according to the label. In a statement released on Nov. 25, the agency said, "We are releasing a statement to notify fans that we have decided that our agency artist Chuu will be expelled and withdrawn as a member of LOONA as of Nov. 25, 2022. "There have been lots of speculations about LOONA's Chuu this past year, but the agency and the LOONA members did not release any statements in order to not cause trouble with the group's growth or cause concern to fans." The statement continued, "With the LOONA members' affection for the team and consideration for their fans, rather than say what is true or not, they tried to express their feelings by putting in their best efforts for performances and content.
NME

Wallows announce second Singapore show as part of Asian tour

Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows have announced a second show date in Singapore as part of their 2023 Asia tour, which will also hit the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and Japan. In response to the indie rockers’ sold-out February 18 show, the newly-announced date will take place at the Capitol Theatre...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Ricky

A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old

There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE

