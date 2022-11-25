A K-pop girl singer is no longer part of her group. The agency BlockBerryCreative has announced Chuu's removal from the group LOONA, reported Naver via Soompi. Chuu was reportedly discharged from LOONA for "abuse of power," including alleged verbal abuse towards staff, according to the label. In a statement released on Nov. 25, the agency said, "We are releasing a statement to notify fans that we have decided that our agency artist Chuu will be expelled and withdrawn as a member of LOONA as of Nov. 25, 2022. "There have been lots of speculations about LOONA's Chuu this past year, but the agency and the LOONA members did not release any statements in order to not cause trouble with the group's growth or cause concern to fans." The statement continued, "With the LOONA members' affection for the team and consideration for their fans, rather than say what is true or not, they tried to express their feelings by putting in their best efforts for performances and content.

1 DAY AGO