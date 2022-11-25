Read full article on original website
KSP Post 15 hosting Cram the Cruiser
KSP troopers, officers, and volunteers from Post 15 in Columbia will be holding a Cram the Cruiser Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Friday, December 2. The event will be at Kroger in Campbellsville. Russell County residents are welcome to bring non-perishable food to supply families...
Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today
The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
RSES to have site base meeting Monday
Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
