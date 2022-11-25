ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NBC News

Full Pence: ‘Possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper’

In a wide-ranging interview with Meet the Press, former Vice President Mike Pence addresses his break away from former President Donald Trump after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, his thoughts on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration’s Covid response and more.Nov. 20, 2022.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump calls Kanye West ‘seriously troubled man’ amid fallout over Nick Fuentes dinner

Donald Trump sharply criticised rapper Kanye West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from a recent meeting between the two as the fallout over Mr Trump’s association with Mr West’s campaign advisers continues.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and racist who latched on to Mr West amid his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his musical career.Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr...
