Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80
Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’
Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine,...
Oscar Experts Typing: Are we underestimating Tom Hanks? Dissecting some supporting actor dark horses
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we consider some long shots in supporting actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Thanksgiving weekend, when extended families gather together to talk about the Best Supporting Actor race? For our purposes, let’s imagine that world and dive into a race we’ve somewhat neglected in recent weeks. Maybe that’s because of how solid it is compared to other spots. While I could make the cases for multiple different groups of five in the...
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Reason Behind 'Sad' Peter Krause Split
The "Gilmore Girls" star and the "9-1-1" actor called it quits last year after more than decade together.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Brendan Fraser shares heartwarming Leonardo DiCaprio memory
Brendan Fraser has spoken about his reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of their new movie, and how it provoked a heartwarming memory. Fraser and DiCaprio are set to star in a movie together for the first time with the upcoming crime drama movie from Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon.
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
How Much Is Leonardo DiCaprio Worth?
Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio long has been a household name - thanks to his work on the big screen and paparazzi photos that show up in the tabloids. This American actor, producer,...
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
'The Fabelmans' Co-Writer Tony Kushner on Working with Steven Spielberg & Deciding on That Ending
In Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg’s upcoming feature, The Fabelmans, the director explores his own coming-of-age tale through the eyes of the fictionalized Sammy Fabelman (played by Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Gabriel LaBelle). Set in post-World War II Arizona, The Fabelmans chronicles young Sammy’s exploration of his newfound passion for filmmaking, the discovery of a life-changing family secret, and the ways that different perspectives through the lens can help us better understand the world around us. The screenplay was co-written by Spielberg and long-time collaborator and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Tony Kushner, whose previous work with Spielberg on Munich and Lincoln both earned the playwright and screenwriter Oscar nominations.
