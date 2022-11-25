The Indianapolis Colts came under fire for the play-calling and decision-making at the end of their 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The Colts had all three of their timeouts left under 2 minutes to play against the Steelers. After converting on fourth down, Matt Ryan took a first-down sack. On the next play, he would scramble for 14 yards and on third down the team decided to try another run play get the first down but they failed to get it. The team only used their first timeout after the Taylor run.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO