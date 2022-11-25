Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard doesn’t hold back praise after win over Ravens: ‘I would die for Doug Pederson’
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday seemingly marked a turning point for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and safety Andrew Wingard took the opportunity to reflect on the team’s growth under Doug Pederson following a rough year headlined by former head coach Urban Meyer. “I’m...
WGMD Radio
Steelers nab road victory against Colts thanks to clutch Kenny Pickett drive
The Pittsburgh Steelers clawed their way to victory against the Indianapolis Colts on the road Monday night, 24-17, thanks to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Kenny Pickett led the Steelers on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Benny Snell touchdown and a successful two-point conversation attempt thanks to a pass to George Pickens. Pittsburgh took a seven-point lead with 9:44 left in the game and never looked back. Pickett had a 13-yard pass to Snell and a 17-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth to help set up the touchdown.
WGMD Radio
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves games with injury
Jalen Hurts broke the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, as his squad became the first NFL team to reach double-digit wins in a 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Michael Vick held the single game record with...
WGMD Radio
Broncos’ Russell Wilson gets earful from teammate, criticism on social media as team falters vs Panthers
Russell Wilson’s performance against the Carolina Panthers failed to inspire anyone playing or watching the game on Sunday as the Denver Broncos lost. First, Wilson received criticism from former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin. He called Wilson “broken” in a tweet. Later in the game, Wilson was confronted by defensive lineman Mike Purcell.
WGMD Radio
Colts’ clock management comes under fire in loss to Steelers, sparks criticism toward Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts came under fire for the play-calling and decision-making at the end of their 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The Colts had all three of their timeouts left under 2 minutes to play against the Steelers. After converting on fourth down, Matt Ryan took a first-down sack. On the next play, he would scramble for 14 yards and on third down the team decided to try another run play get the first down but they failed to get it. The team only used their first timeout after the Taylor run.
WGMD Radio
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson vehemently pushes back on suggestion he’s anti-gay: ‘Defamation of my character’
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson took issue with the characterization of an expletive-laced tweet he sent in clapping back at a critic on social media following Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson responded to the critic who said the Ravens should let the quarterback go to free agency...
WGMD Radio
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson savages critic in tweet after loss to Jaguars: ‘Boy STFU’
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson wasn’t about to sit and let social media trolls ruin his day even more following the team’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Jackson fired off a couple of tweets to express how he was feeling after the close loss. He...
WGMD Radio
NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth delights fans with breakdown of ‘double-cheek push’
NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth had an interesting breakdown during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Jalen Hurts, who was putting on a terrific show at home against the Packers, got his number called for a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-2 in the fourth quarter. Hurts got a good push from a couple of his teammates to get the first down and continue the drive.
WGMD Radio
Commanders’ memorial to Sean Taylor draws negative reviews on social media
The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial to the late Sean Taylor on Sunday ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons but the reaction on social media was underwhelming. The team showed the memorial at FedExField as players were set to wear the “21” decal on the back on their...
