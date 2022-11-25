ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Steelers nab road victory against Colts thanks to clutch Kenny Pickett drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers clawed their way to victory against the Indianapolis Colts on the road Monday night, 24-17, thanks to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Kenny Pickett led the Steelers on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Benny Snell touchdown and a successful two-point conversation attempt thanks to a pass to George Pickens. Pittsburgh took a seven-point lead with 9:44 left in the game and never looked back. Pickett had a 13-yard pass to Snell and a 17-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth to help set up the touchdown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Broncos’ Russell Wilson gets earful from teammate, criticism on social media as team falters vs Panthers

Russell Wilson’s performance against the Carolina Panthers failed to inspire anyone playing or watching the game on Sunday as the Denver Broncos lost. First, Wilson received criticism from former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin. He called Wilson “broken” in a tweet. Later in the game, Wilson was confronted by defensive lineman Mike Purcell.
DENVER, CO
Colts’ clock management comes under fire in loss to Steelers, sparks criticism toward Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts came under fire for the play-calling and decision-making at the end of their 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The Colts had all three of their timeouts left under 2 minutes to play against the Steelers. After converting on fourth down, Matt Ryan took a first-down sack. On the next play, he would scramble for 14 yards and on third down the team decided to try another run play get the first down but they failed to get it. The team only used their first timeout after the Taylor run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth delights fans with breakdown of ‘double-cheek push’

NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth had an interesting breakdown during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Jalen Hurts, who was putting on a terrific show at home against the Packers, got his number called for a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-2 in the fourth quarter. Hurts got a good push from a couple of his teammates to get the first down and continue the drive.
GREEN BAY, WI

