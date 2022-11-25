Ohio Stadium’s 100 years include my own memories of game days, as both a student and sportswriter: Justice B. Hill

Read full article on original website
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles opened his career as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator with a blitz. Cornerback Denzel Burke came off the edge on the first play against Notre Dame three months ago, Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner got the ball out just before he was hit by defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, and the Irish were off to the races thanks to a broken tackle.
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell, further challenging Ohio State football in a bolstered Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s path back to the top of the Big Ten Conference becomes a little tougher each day, and you can add Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell to the list of impediments. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the Badgers had targeted the former...
Ryan Day is now 1-2 vs. Michigan as Ohio State football’s head coach, so what now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A lot of decisions were made as a reaction to Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan last season with an understanding that it wouldn’t happen again. Except none of those changes worked. Ryan Day let go of all but one person on his defensive coaching...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 14 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan has taken Ohio State football’s claim to Big Ten supremacy and path to the playoff, and they may now have taken the Buckeyes’ benefit of the doubt in future college rankings. Georgia had previously been my No. 1 thanks to its impressive home...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg, the stoic St. Ignatius linebacker, playing Michigan through pain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — How does Tommy Eichenberg do it, ignoring the pain and the physical limitations to keep competing with such intensity?. Ohio State football teammate Cade Stover, Eichenberg’s roommate, let us in on the secret. When those two and linebacker Steele Chambers battle in their regular Euchre game, Eichenberg needs help.
Why C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it on Ohio State football’s pivotal punt vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud reached high above his head and waved both arms at the Ohio State football sideline, imploring coach Ryan Day to leave the punt team there. The Buckeye offense had turned a self-imposed first-and-35 catastrophe into a fourth-and-5 opportunity at the Michigan 43. Ohio State trailed by four points with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. A first down would keep alive the chance for crucial points. A good punt, though, could pin a Michigan offense that — when not breaking big pass plays on OSU’s busted coverages and poor tackling — had not gained steady traction.
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud could’ve won the Heisman Trophy against Michigan, and Ryan Day failed him
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it as he visibly and animatedly waved Ohio State football’s punt team off the field in a situation the quarterback clearly knew was vital for a team teetering on another loss to Michigan. Too bad the person running the show...
Michigan sets Ohio State football back 2 decades by beating the Buckeyes at their own game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has been frozen for a year, trapped in the Ann Arbor snow globe of last season’s loss at Michigan. What the Buckeyes did in the last year, working their bodies and brains and testing their hearts and souls, could prepare them for Saturday. But it couldn’t set them free.
Ohio State’s playoff hopes at mercy of football gods after blowout home loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game has always carried a true sense of finality, with Ohio State football and Michigan slamming the door on the other’s potential for postseason greatness with a victory. Thanks to a complicated year in college football, that may not necessarily be the case after...
Ohio State vs. Michigan live: Watch Big Ten college football for free (11/26/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Michigan faces No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday in the latest edition of The Game with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications. Kickoff is at noon Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu...
Watch Anthony Schwartz take an end around 31 yards for a touchdown with the help of Jacoby Brissett’s big block
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns once again struck for a touchdown on their opening drive of the game. But on Sunday vs. the Buccaneers, they found the end zone in a different way. Anthony Schwartz took an end around 31 yards for a touchdown. Schwartz also got help from...
OHSAA state semifinal Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 15 performances during the OHSAA football state semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
Watch as Ohio State Marching Band performs final halftime show of the season, ‘Finis à la Buckeye’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Well, that’s a wrap. The Ohio State University Marching Band put a bow on its halftime shows at Ohio Stadium for the 2022 season, paying homage to the great finales of the classical repertoire. The band performed 10 numbers throughout the show from composers such as...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game has arrived with Ohio State football and Michigan ready to play in the most amped-up version of the rivalry since 2006. The Buckeyes are ranked second, and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff. Saying everything is on the line might be underselling how important this game is. There are obvious implications in terms of what’s possible for either side. But the legacies of multiple characters are on the line as well.
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Photo gallery: St. Edward High marching band helps its football team play its way to state title game
MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The 14-1 St. Edward Eagles have an important date to keep at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2), as that is when they are scheduled to take on Springfield (13-1) in the OHSAA Division I state championship football game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
