Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
Mountain Xpress
Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag
There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
tribpapers.com
Dazzling Winter Lights & Creative Gingerbread Houses Bring Christmas Cheer
Asheville – Two Christmas events are noteworthy in Western North Carolina, and they both just began: the North Carolina Arboretum’s Winter Lights and the Omni Grove Park Inn’s annual National Gingerbread House Competition™. Both events are eye-catching and thrilling to see; both draw many visitors from all around the area and are well worth putting on your calendar to attend. This will be the ninth year of The North Carolina Arboretum’s Holiday Light Show, where more than one million lights with multiple holiday displays are placed throughout their campus for visitors to enjoy as they walk through the dazzling displays of lit trees and animal creatures. This year’s theme is “Forest and Garden Enchantment.” A little further south on Sunset Mountain, the 30th National Gingerbread House Competition™ has just started at the Omni Grove Park Inn Hotel on Macon Avenue in Asheville. The competition’s prestigious panel of judges, which includes TV Star Chef Carla Hall, is only now announcing their first winner.
Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm
Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
WLOS.com
Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hendersonville Celebrates the Holidays with Sleigh Full of Events
HENDERSONVILLE – Enjoy the coziness of the season in the North Carolina mountains during Hendersonville’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration. Throughout November and December, Hendersonville will host more than 50 yuletide gatherings and holiday happenings, from carriage rides on Main Street to Christmas-themed shows at Flat Rock Playhouse, the state theater of North Carolina.
WLOS.com
'It comes from the heart': Company delivers Thanksgiving meal to Fletcher first responders
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina company is thanking local first responders who were working on Thanksgiving Day. “It comes from the heart. I know these guys are out here, away from their families,” Jeff Kocha of Blue Mountain Distributors said. Blue Mountain Distributors delivered Thanksgiving...
WYFF4.com
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
onekindesign.com
This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen
This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
WIS-TV
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
wnctimes.com
Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny
Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
country1037fm.com
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
