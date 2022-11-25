A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

This week, a new traffic signal was installed on East 105th St. between Chester Ave. and MLK Jr. Dr. in University Circle. The new HAWK signal (which stands for high intensity activated crosswalk) gives pedestrians the ability to press a button to signal for traffic to stop so they can cross. The crosswalk and HAWK signal are being added because of increased foot traffic along the Nord Family Greenway that connects the eastern and western parts of Case Western Reserve University, as well as to create a better link to the Maltz Performing Arts Center.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO