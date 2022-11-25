ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Busy but smooth:’ Thanksgiving travel winds down at Savannah/HHI airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Thanksgiving travel rush is beginning to come to a close, after thousands across our area took to the roads and skies this holiday weekend. A busy but smooth Thanksgiving weekend at Savannah Hilton Head International. That’s how airport officials describe this latest holiday travel rush as tens of thousands were expected to pass through by the time the weekend was over.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Tybee first holiday market held Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island hosted their annual tree lighting this Saturday evening. This year had some special additions and it was also their first holiday market, as a part of Small Business Saturday. The market included 35 vendors and nonprofit organizations, live music, dance...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Nicki

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Rescue Me Friday and there are so many animals across the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought Nicki in for a visit.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through December 2

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 26 through Friday, December 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes are in place until Monday, November 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year. “Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in Pooler prepare for Small Business Saturday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people got their holiday shopping started on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is an important day for locally owned shops like Geechie Rootz. Geechie Rootz, a family-owned store selling authentic clothing and items from Africa, has been located in Tanger Outlets Savannah for two...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality

LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wbtw.com

Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

