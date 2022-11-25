Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Umbrella on standby...rain chances inch higher for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Rain chances will inch higher for Friday and part of the extended holiday weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Friday keep an umbrella on standby. A storm system along the Gulf Coast will lift northeast and push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Widely scattered showers...
2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
‘Busy but smooth:’ Thanksgiving travel winds down at Savannah/HHI airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Thanksgiving travel rush is beginning to come to a close, after thousands across our area took to the roads and skies this holiday weekend. A busy but smooth Thanksgiving weekend at Savannah Hilton Head International. That’s how airport officials describe this latest holiday travel rush as tens of thousands were expected to pass through by the time the weekend was over.
City of Tybee first holiday market held Saturday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island hosted their annual tree lighting this Saturday evening. This year had some special additions and it was also their first holiday market, as a part of Small Business Saturday. The market included 35 vendors and nonprofit organizations, live music, dance...
Rescue Me Friday: Nicki
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Rescue Me Friday and there are so many animals across the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought Nicki in for a visit.
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through December 2
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 26 through Friday, December 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes are in place until Monday, November 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)
At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year. “Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only...
Businesses in Pooler prepare for Small Business Saturday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people got their holiday shopping started on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is an important day for locally owned shops like Geechie Rootz. Geechie Rootz, a family-owned store selling authentic clothing and items from Africa, has been located in Tanger Outlets Savannah for two...
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality
LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
Columbia City Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Johnny Mercer Theater
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be snow in Savannah tomorrow - it’s guaranteed. The Columbia City Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker returns to Savannah in its traditional spot of the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the most elaborate snow scene the show has ever had. William Starrett is...
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
INTERVIEW: Artist Mitchell Lee Kolbe discusses exhibit “Wild Ponies of Cumberland Island’'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Artist Mitchell Lee Kolbe’s latest exhibit is designed to spark conversation about Georgia’s oldest and most beloved Inhabitants.’. “Wild Ponies of Cumberland Island’' opens at Plant Riverside’s Grand Bohemian Gallery today and runs through December 23rd. The artist was in-studio with us...
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
