Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say

The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
One man was rescued and a woman's body was recovered in Utah's Zion National Park on Wednesday after they were found by other park visitors.
The couple was on a 16-mile trek through The Narrows, one of the park’s most popular hikes.
A woman died in Zion National Park after freezing to death while hiking with her husband. In the tragic incident, a husband, 33, and his wife, 31, started an overnight camping trip in the national park on Tuesday. However, temperatures started dropping drastically into the night, and the woman started showing signs of hypothermia. Moreover, the man had apparently injured himself on the hike.
A woman has died of hypothermia while her husband was rescued after they were caught in extreme cold weather in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.The couple, who have not been identified, set out to walk a 16 mile (25km) track known as the Narrows on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement. The man, 33, told authorities they encountered dangerously cold temperatures and both began to develop hypothermia. He set off in search of help early Wednesday morning and came across a group of hikers, who alerted the park rangers and went to assist his wife....
An investigation into the death of the 31-year-old woman is underway, but National Park Service officials said that her husband reported they each had become dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms “consistent with hypothermia.”. A woman has died and a man is being treated for hypothermia after being caught...
