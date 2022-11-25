ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish As Fed Minutes Signal Slower Interest Rate Hikes

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NifG4_0jNDoMVw00

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks closed higher for second straight day.

Minutes from the Fed’s meeting indicated that the central bank is looking to slow the pace of interest rate increases. Earlier in November, the Fed raised rates by 75 bps for fourth time in a row.

Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected for the week ending November 19.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares gained 7.8% on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the electric-vehicle maker stock from Sell to Neutral.

US stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will also close early on Friday.

The Dow gained 0.28% to close at 34,194.06 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.59% to 4,027.26, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.99% to settle at 11,285.32 in the previous session.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT and LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. LITB are set to report quarterly earnings today.

At a current reading of 66.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 62.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Benzinga

Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Can You Get High From Smoking Hemp? Now You Can With Boston Hemp's THCa Bud

Boston Hemp Inc. launched THCa, a new hemp strain. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law. THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the...
Benzinga

'Eye-Popping For The Fed': 5 Experts React To November Jobs Report, What It Means For Interest Rates

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in November, beating average economist estimates of 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, in-line with economist expectations. Wages were up 5.1% year-over-year and increased 0.6% from October.
Benzinga

Why Ayahuasca Is Miley Cyrus' 'Favorite' Drug (And How It Supported Her Veganism)

In the recent issue of Rolling Stone magazine, singer Miley Cyrus opens up about her drug use, including memorable experiences with the psychedelic, ayahuasca. Cyrus is no stranger to the limelight. She rose to stardom as Disney's “Hannah Montana.” When she moved on from the series, she successfully shrugged off her America’s sweetheart image, singing songs about molly (MDMA), gyrating half-naked on a wrecking ball, and doing anything she could to raise the eyebrows of every soccer mom in suburbia. Now, at the ripe old age of 28, Cyrus is every bit as rebellious. She’s sporting a blonde shag and red lipstick-lined sneer and flashing her bare breasts in the January 2021 issue of Rolling Stone. Cyrus says she feels “very weighted and grounded. I’m free, but I feel responsibility. I take my mental and physical health a lot more seriously than I ever did before.”
Benzinga

Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Benzinga

Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue

Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Benzinga

Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print

Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy