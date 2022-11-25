Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off annual light display this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than 325,000 lights will be alight Friday night, forming unique, nature-inspired light displays. The Green Bay Botanical Garden is kicking off its annual light show Friday night. Buy your tickets in advance online. The garden will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. this...
Fox11online.com
Full steam ahead with holiday celebrations at National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's full steam ahead on holiday celebrations. The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with its Festival of Trees and Polar Express Train Ride. The Festival of Trees features 50 uniquely decorated trees from area organizations...
Fox11online.com
Veterans to pick free Christmas tree during Trees 4 Vets event in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's being called a way to say Merry Christmas, and thank you to veterans for their service to our country. The seventh annual Trees 4 Vets event in northern Oconto County is Sunday. With about 30,000 evergreens growing on the 30-acre site in the Town of...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Oconto County businesses recap hunting season success
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Sunday was the last day of the gun deer hunt season. Many businesses in Oconto County saw a lot of foot traffic. Restaurants like JoJo's Diner can always expect to be a little bit busier around the nine day gun deer hunt season, although workers at the diner say they did not see an increase in hunters coming in from past years.
Fox11online.com
People in Northeast Wisconsin enjoyed a warm Saturday
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK)-- Most of Northeast Wisconsin hit 50 degrees Saturday, the last weekend in November. People around the area made sure to take advantage. Tim DeBeck lives in Allouez, and used the nice day to set up his Christmas decorations. "It's nice out today to do this, usually I'm...
Fox11online.com
Titletown slides into winter with opening of Ariens Hill
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With the Ariens Hill now officially open, Titletown is fully sliding into the winter season. Titletown opened the 46-foot tubing hill at 10 a.m. Friday with the beginning of its Winter Jubilee Warm Up. This year's opening date marks the earliest the Ariens Hill has opened for...
Fox11online.com
21-year-old man accidentally fires gun, shoots himself in Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man was unloading...
Fox11online.com
The community of Berlin gathers to remember Easton Thom
BERLIN (WLUK) -- A vigil was held Friday night for 11-year-old Easton Thom. Easton lost his life in a hunting accident in Green Lake County Sunday morning. Friends and family of Easton gathered to light candles, pray, and share tearful memories. "It's made me hug my child a lot tighter,...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert icon Dudley Birder passes away at age 95
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A longtime fixture on the St. Norbert College campus has passed away. Dudley Birder, 95, spent more than a half century at the college as a music professor since 1958. Birder was known as "Music Man." He spent time as the artistic director of St. Norbert...
Fox11online.com
55-year-old man, dog found dead after fire in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that's when they found the 55-year-old man...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Comes Up Short, Falls to UIC 78-64
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team couldn't close the gap in a 78-64 loss to the UIC Flames in their home opener Saturday night. The Phoenix (0-6, 0-0 HL) had two players in double figures, led by Brock Heffner's 19 points. GB trailed by a single-digit margin with under three minutes to play, but UIC pulled away late.
Fox11online.com
Woman found after going missing for a week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say officers need your help to find a woman who has been missing since last Sunday. They say 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green Bay is missing. She is white, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Officers say...
Fox11online.com
Driver arrested in Fond du Lac after multiple hit and runs and fleeing police
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department arrested a driver after leading police on a chase while they were trying to stop him for a series of hit and runs. Authorities say Friday at about 9 pm, they were called about a black SUV that rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1100 block of East Johnson Street and left the scene.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating deaths of 7 abandoned cats
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh police are investigating an animal complaint after seven cats were found dead on Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says that the cats were found outside of a business in the 500 block of Doctors Court, near the Oshkosh Humane Society. Workers at the business discovered...
