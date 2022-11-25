ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
BBC

Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas

Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
The Independent

Railway workers to stage series of strikes in December and January

Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for four weeks.A statement said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the Government is directly interfering...
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
The Independent

‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary

Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
The Independent

When is Black Friday 2022 and what are the best deals in the sales?

The biggest and best shopping event of the year Black Friday is tomorrow. With millions of discounts to be had across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, the sale is the perfect time to find some of the best deals. Almost every brand is taking part, think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ninja, Meta, Tefal, Shark, and many more. Similarly, retailers will go large, with the likes of Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners all slashing their prices considerably on big-ticket items. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
BBC

Holyhead: Freeport status could create 13,000 jobs - owners

Thousands of jobs could be created by making the port of Holyhead into a freeport, its owners have claimed. Shipping company Stena Line said it was working with companies that were interested in building factories on Anglesey, if freeport status was granted. Holyhead is expected to be one of five...

