Greene County, NC

Magic Mile Media and Neuse News share their thanks

In 2016, Magic Mile Media went from an idea to a downtown local business in Kinston. The Magic Mile Media family, which includes Neuse News, is thankful to be a part of the community. Magic Mile Media and Neuse News President BJ Murphy is thankful for his family, including his...
KINSTON, NC
Stallings celebrates 60 years serving the community

Over 60 years ago, Bill Stallings Sr. bought out Quinn Plumbing and Heating Company to form Stallings Plumbing and Heating in 1962. Today, Stallings is a trusted name in Kinston and the surrounding areas. As they celebrate their 60th year, second generation owner Wayne Stallings prepares for the future while remaining true to their traditional family values.
KINSTON, NC
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
NEW BERN, NC
Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot. A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin...
NEW BERN, NC
Lenoir County marriages

The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
Greenville shoppers search for Black Friday deals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday shopping season is officially here. This Black Friday, many families around Eastern Carolina were up early to head out in search of deals. “Always a tradition, always. We go every year,” Angela Smith said. “We get up early in the morning, get coffee, and...
GREENVILLE, NC

