Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
abcnews4.com
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
live5news.com
Community Resource Center to host toy drive in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is teaming up with the Dorchester County government for the first of three “major toy collections” Sunday. The Community Resource Center is holding the toy drive at their Summerville location at 116 West Second North Street. The toy drive runs from...
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
live5news.com
Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas
The Charleston Place kicked off the holiday season by covering the Holy City in snow on Friday. Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays. The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Charleston Co. Hackathon brings together minority students...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a vehicle being shot while driving on Burnt Church Road around 5 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said they located...
charlestondaily.net
Free Admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to Berkeley County Residents
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), are giving Berkeley County residents the ability to check out passes granting free admission for two adults and up to eight children of the same household. Each pass will give customers, with a BCLS Library Card, free admission to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry with a seven-day checkout period. Visit BCLS catalog to search and place on hold.
charlestondaily.net
Daniel Island Tree Lighting Concert at Credit One Stadium – December 2, 2022
Enjoy musical performances from the Charleston Concert Band, carolers singing and activities for the children then watch the holiday magic of a 22-foot tree lighting. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
wpde.com
3 shot inside vehicle traveling on South Carolina road, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 5:08 a.m. of a vehicle that was shot while traveling on Burnt Church Road. When emergency services arrived in...
live5news.com
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
counton2.com
Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family
Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Runners participate in annual Turkey Day Run before …
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Charleston Holocaust Survivor dead at 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Holocaust survivor, Joe Engel, has died at the age of 95. The polish native is remembered as a community leader and was outspoken about his experiences during World War II. He often shared the atrocities he saw first-hand with students and the community at...
live5news.com
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
Comments / 1