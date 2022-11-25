The Best Power Tool Deals At Home Depot This Black Friday
Deals on tools are always something to get pumped about, but there’s a good chance that you don’t need any more hand tools. Mostly because there’s not a lot of action in the way of new designs over there. That’s not the case for power tools, though. New, more powerful, and thoughtfully designed power tools are always hitting the market. You can’t pay full retail every time you upgrade unless you’re eager to go broke. No. You wait until Black Friday for Home Depot to launch a ridiculously good sale on what you’re after. Which it has and you still have time to jump on it.
Ryobi
Batteries
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (50% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (46% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (40% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (4-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (37% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (6-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (38% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (8-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (41% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) (30% off)
Tools
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (4-Tool) (39% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench, 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (35% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (42% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge (Tool Only) (32% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger (34% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ 1/4 in Extended Reach Ratchet & 3/8 in Extended Reach Ratchet (Tools Only) (44% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (10% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 11-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and 6-Port Supercharger (27% off)
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Single-Stage Cordless Battery Snow Blower with (2) 7.5 Ah Batteries & Charger (16% off)
DeWalt
Batteries
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- FLEXVOLT 20-Volt/60-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (26% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) and 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Battery Pack 4.0 Ah (2-Pack) (52% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (48% off)
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Starter Kit 6.0Ah Battery, 4.0Ah Battery, Charger & Kit Bag and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V 6.0Ah Battery (51% off)
- 18-Volt to 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Adapter Kit (2-Pack) (50% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (41% off)
Tools
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (35% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (14% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless Jigsaw with (1) 20-Volt Battery 6.0Ah, (1) 20-Volt Battery 4.0Ah & Charger (53% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill/Driver and ATOMIC Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag (11% off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (37% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Combo Kit with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (20% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (32% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 in. Slide Switch Small Angle Grinder with 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion 6Ah & 4Ah Batteries (50% off)
Milwaukee
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries and Charger (33% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
Makita
- Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit (Drill-Driver/ Impact Driver/ Circular Saw/ Recipro Saw/ Vacuum/ Light) 3.0Ah (29% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) (15% off and one free tool)
- Makita 18-Volt Sub-Compact 2-piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) 1.5Ah (26% off)
- Makita 18-Volt High-Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with LED Charge Level Indicator (2-Pack) (30% off)
- Makita 18-Volt Cordless 1/2-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kit, (3.0Ah) (22% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit with bonus LXT Recipro Saw and LXT X-Lock Angle Grinder (41% off)
- Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (28% off and buy one get one free)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 4Ah Batteries and Bag (11% off)
- Makita 3-1/2-Inch 21-Degree Pneumatic Full Round Head Framing Nailer (33% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) (19% off)
- Makita18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool (37% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT StarterBattery and Rapid Optimum Charger Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Jigsaw (Tool-Only) (44% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Blower (39% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Square Drive Ratchet (51% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Brushless X-Lock Angle Grinder (51% off)
