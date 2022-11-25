The 20 Best Ryobi Power Tool Deals From Home Depot’s Black Friday Sale
Power tools have never been better, more affordable, and more essential in any discerning wrencher’s toolbox. Whether you already own a brace of tools or you’re looking to get into a set of tools, there is no better time than Black Friday, which still has some deals to offer. Home Depot has a few deals going down, but affordable power tool brand Ryobi has some solid discounts to get started with. Now is the time to get that impact you always wanted, or get some extra batteries for your garage.
Tools
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (BOGO Tool)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (4-Tool) (39% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench, 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (35% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (42% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge (Tool Only) (32% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger (34% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ 1/4 in Extended Reach Ratchet & 3/8 in Extended Reach Ratchet (Tools Only) (44% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (10% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 11-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and 6-Port Supercharger (27% off)
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Single-Stage Cordless Battery Snow Blower with (2) 7.5 Ah Batteries & Charger (16% off)
Batteries
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (50% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (46% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (40% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (4-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (37% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (6-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (38% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (8-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (41% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) (30% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
