The 15 Best Black Friday Makita Deals From Home Depot

The Drive - Robert Bacon

My first power tools some 15-plus years ago were Makita. A dual impact/drill driver combo that I still use on the regular. That sort of longevity in power tools is almost unheard of, but it’s why I can recommend Makita’s offerings still to this day. But today is even better. Why? Because Makita’s power tools are deeply discounted thanks to Home Depot’s ongoing Black Friday sales. How can you not pick up a tool or two with prices like below? Check it out before they go away.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

