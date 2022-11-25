Read full article on original website
Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for start of season
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Jenison student gives Make-A-Wish child another chance to shine
Wolves win over GR Gold
Forest Hills Central falls to De La Salle in state final
World Cup draws soccer fans to bars early, but they don't mind
Football Frenzy: Muskegon vs. Detroit MLK state finals
Flourishing under new leader, West Catholic wins first state title since 2017
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
