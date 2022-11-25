ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
msn.com

2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks

Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023

Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

Don't Wait: 2 Top Stocks Worth Buying Before Year-End

Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead

Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Economic moats and growth potential are important for long-term investors. Nvidia occupies a high-growth niche in the semiconductor world. Workday benefits from high switching costs and product strength to protect its competitive position. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?

Green Thumb recently announced a deal with Circle K that will allow it to grow its presence in Florida. The company reported earnings this month, which marked the ninth straight quarter of profitability for the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

The unique social networking site is finally taking advertising technology seriously. Although revenue growth slowed to a crawl in the latter half of this year, accelerated growth is in the near-term cards. Investors are increasingly seeing the stock's upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...

