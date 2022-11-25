Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
ValueWalk
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Discusses the latest transactions by the founder and gives an update on the company. Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Both Coca-Cola Company and Costco Wholesale beat the S&P 500 for the majority of 2022. Coca-Cola continues to dominate in the soda space with expansion into alcoholic beverage and similar markets. Costco's operating advantages allow it to keep prices low, all while growing revenues and opening new locations. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Don't Wait: 2 Top Stocks Worth Buying Before Year-End
Jason Hall has positions in Boston Omaha Corporation. Jeff Santoro has positions in Boston Omaha Corporation and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha Corporation and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) November 18, 2022 in New York City. Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer Mike Wilson has made a name for himself with some offbeat yet prescient stock market forecasts over the past few years. And now, despite consistent...
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years
Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
Despite the market facing extreme volatility in 2022, I still like adding to these three growth stocks at today's prices.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Economic moats and growth potential are important for long-term investors. Nvidia occupies a high-growth niche in the semiconductor world. Workday benefits from high switching costs and product strength to protect its competitive position. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years
These fintech stocks could create life-changing wealth over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?
Green Thumb recently announced a deal with Circle K that will allow it to grow its presence in Florida. The company reported earnings this month, which marked the ninth straight quarter of profitability for the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now
The unique social networking site is finally taking advertising technology seriously. Although revenue growth slowed to a crawl in the latter half of this year, accelerated growth is in the near-term cards. Investors are increasingly seeing the stock's upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0