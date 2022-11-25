ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn't mean you should sell your growth stocks.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That's squeezing Macy's, Kohl's, Target and other chains. Macy's (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl's (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl's (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Motley Fool

1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Lowe's

Home Depot has better growth metrics, but Lowe's is catching up. The industry leader pays a bigger portion of its annual earnings in dividends.
Motley Fool

Is Now the Right Time to Buy American Eagle Outfitters Stock?

It's bracing for more pressure in the holiday quarter as it continues to clear out its inventories with markdowns. But that pressure could ease next year as it resets its business.
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
Motley Fool

3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Accenture's technological expertise means its services will always be in demand.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Right Now

The unique social networking site is finally taking advertising technology seriously. Although revenue growth slowed to a crawl in the latter half of this year, accelerated growth is in the near-term cards. Investors are increasingly seeing the stock's upside.

