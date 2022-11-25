ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Watch TBDBITL Play Iconic Classical Favorites to Close Out the 2022 Ohio State Football Regular Season in Columbus

For The Best Damn Band in the Land's final halftime performance at Ohio Stadium this season, The Ohio State University Marching band offered up a suite of classical compositions from throughout the history of fine music. In roughly eight minutes, TBDBITL managed to squeeze in a total of 10 songs that paid tribute to some of the most iconic musical works of art across previous centuries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Sells Out to Bottle Michigan's Run Game, but Big Plays, Penalties, Spell Doom for the Buckeyes

Welcome to the morning after one of the worst days of your year. It's still painful. It should be. Here's your autopsy. Ohio State sold out against Michigan's potent rushing attack, and it largely worked early as they limited the Wolverines to 10 yards on 11 carries in the first half (0.9 per). Michigan earned a single yard on the ground in the first quarter and then added nine more in the second, while the Buckeyes racked up 124 yards on the ground in the first half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan Plants Team Flag on the Block O at Midfield of Ohio Stadium Following the Wolverines' 45-23 Win in Columbus

Defeat is a tough pill to swallow. It is even tougher when it comes to a heated rival, but that's what happened for the Buckeyes on Saturday. To make matters worse for the scarlet and gray, Michigan's players planted a maize and blue flag on the Block O at midfield of Ohio Stadium following their 45-23 victory over Ohio State, marking the Wolverines' second consecutive win over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Abysmal Second Half Dooms Ohio State's Hopes of Avenging Last Season's Loss In The Game

C.J. Stroud hadn't been born the last time Ohio State lost to Michigan in Columbus. The Buckeyes hadn't lost two in a row to their hated rivals this century. A year after having their backsides handed to them in Ann Arbor, the previously undefeated Buckeyes came into The Game spoiling for revenge but instead served up more of the same: a sloppy, mistake-plagued second half that led to another lopsided loss in the most important game of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Staff Score Predictions, Spread Picks, and Eleven Warriors House Prop Bets

No. 2 Ohio State (11–0) welcomes No. 3 Michigan (11–0) for a high-stakes edition of The Game in Ohio Stadium today. The winner will head to Indianapolis to play for the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser? Well, they'll have to hope for some upsets or they're bowling where they'd rather not be bowling.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out Against Michigan, Matt Jones to Be Game-Time Decision

Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Brian Hartline And Kam Babb Deliver Speeches At Ohio State Skull Session Before Michigan Game

Ohio State's been waiting a long time for this. The Buckeyes have been counting down the days to get another crack at Michigan, and that opportunity arrives on Saturday. Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Kam Babb all delivered speeches at Saint John Arena at the final Skull Session of the 2022 season, and Hartline emphasized just how grueling the last year has been due to last November's loss to the Wolverines.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos of Recruits from Ohio State’s Regular-Season Finale Against Michigan

While Ohio State's on-field product may not have delivered Saturday, there were a plethora of big-name recruits on campus. The headliner among them was five-star 2023 Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs, who visited Columbus on Saturday instead of going to the Iron Bowl, which Ohio State hopes will give it a chance to flip Downs before the Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Friday Night Fights:

Welcome to the biggest Friday Night Fights of the season. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Secondary Surrenders Too Many Big Plays As Michigan Blows Out Ohio State With Huge Second Half

The passing game was supposed to be Michigan’s weakness on offense. By the end of Saturday’s 45-23 win for the Wolverines in The Game, there were several areas at which blame could be pointed. But perhaps first and foremost was the play of the Ohio State secondary, which gave up big plays far too frequently, including the first three Michigan touchdowns. Oh, and a pass interference call on the unit in the end zone set up the next Wolverine score, which all but sealed Ohio State’s fate in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

That Team Up North

Ohio State doesn't have to be the only winner this weekend. The Buckeyes will finish their regular season as they always do – with a battle against That Team Up North in The Game. It's Ohio State and Michigan. It's the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. It's the scarlet and gray and the maize and the blue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

The Game Will Be A Legacy-Defining Moment For C.J. Stroud, Who Could Exact Revenge And Wrap Up the Heisman Race in Last Crack At Michigan

C.J. Stroud could walk out of the Horseshoe Saturday as the quarterback who avenged Ohio State’s first loss to Michigan in 10 years. In the process, he’d all but assure his team a trip to the College Football Playoff and presumably secure his status as the odds-on favorite to be the first Buckeye in 16 years to hoist the Heisman Trophy.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 45-23 Loss to Michigan

That wasn't how Ohio State wanted to end its season. After talking all year about avenging last season's defeat against Michigan, the Buckeyes fell for a second straight year to their archrival, losing 45-23 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Despite leading 20-17 at halftime, OSU was outplayed by Michigan in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Enokk Vimahi Makes First Career Start At Right Guard In Place of Injured Matt Jones Against Michigan

Ohio State has a first-time starter on the offensive line against Michigan. Fourth-year lineman Enokk Vimahi got the nod at right guard over banged-up veteran Matt Jones, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with Maryland. Jones warmed up in full uniform before Saturday's game, but did not have his helmet when the contest began.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Says "I Wish I Could Have Done More" Against Michigan, Ryan Day Says "It All Comes Back to Me" But Thinks OSU Would Be "Dangerous" in the CFP

Back to the drawing board for the Buckeyes. Despite all the coaching staff changes over the offseason and the “shift” in attitude Ohio State players talked about in the lead-up to Saturday’s rivalry game, the result was the same. Actually, it was even worse, as the Buckeyes’ 45-23 loss came by a wider margin than last year’s seven-point defeat.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy