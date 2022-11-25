Welcome to the morning after one of the worst days of your year. It's still painful. It should be. Here's your autopsy. Ohio State sold out against Michigan's potent rushing attack, and it largely worked early as they limited the Wolverines to 10 yards on 11 carries in the first half (0.9 per). Michigan earned a single yard on the ground in the first quarter and then added nine more in the second, while the Buckeyes racked up 124 yards on the ground in the first half.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO