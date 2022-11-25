Read full article on original website
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
websterontheweb.com
How to help feed our neighbors in need
During this Thanksgiving season, we need to all remember that not everyone in our community was able to sit down to a plentiful dinner on Thursday. Even here in Webster, many families simply do not have enough to eat, and children are going hungry. Two local agencies are working hard...
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
13 WHAM
Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
Open Door Mission in Rochester sees increase in numbers this Thanksgiving
The staff is expected to serve roughly 300 meals today.
WHEC TV-10
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
WHEC TV-10
Community invited to support First Responders Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
Rochester stores, patrons enjoy Small Business Saturday
Fresh for this holiday season: an idea of neighbors helping neighbors, small business edition!
Rochester man drives through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about the violence in our city and its impacts on young people. Hear from Tamara Sheppard, a lead social worker with the Rochester City School District, and Rochester City Council Member Willie Lightfoot.
WHEC TV-10
Lollypop Farm seeking homes for its animals ahead of holidays
Fairport, N.Y. – On Black Friday, people had a special opportunity to adopt a furry friend. The Human Society at Lollypop Farm held a pet adoption special. Adoption fees were 50 percent off. The fee for senior pets – those age six or older – is waived to celebrate Adopt-a-Senior Month.
PAWS Youth & Advocacy Center aims to better Rochester community
The 22,00 sq. ft. facility has sports, hang out spaces, a sensory gym, and art done by the FUA Crew graffiti art crew.
westsidenewsny.com
Villa of Hope celebrates “Open for Recovery”
The Grand Opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Villa of Hope celebrated “Open for Recovery,” the grand opening ribbon cutting event of their brand-new facility in Greece, the “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center.”. The first-of-its-kind facility...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Ariel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Ariel is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Ariel has an unflappable spirit and resilience to carry her through her journey of self-discovery. Are we talking about a mermaid or a feline? In this case it’s a terrific tortoiseshell cat. She was an abandoned cat, so we don’t know much about her past.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
roberts.edu
What Is Roberts Thankful For?
This is the question we asked Roberts’ faculty, staff, students, and alumni. “This year, I'm particularly thankful for my dreams as much as for having the resources and support to chase after them. “I am equally grateful to those who want me to be happy. They are people who...
