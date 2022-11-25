ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900

Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

California Christmas Towns

One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Nov. 11

Occurred at Bella Vista Apartments on Martin. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred at Edelweiss Guest Home on Pool. TXF TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 11:22 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2211110026. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. RP REPORTING A KNOWN FEMALE...
LAKEPORT, CA
KTLA

Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart

A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter

Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
FORESTVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Nov. 21

Occurred on Sonoma Ave. RP STS THAT AXF FROM HER RESD AT THE TRAILER THERE IS LOUD MUSIC, PEOPLE FIGHTING AND THEN SHE HEARD NUMEROUS GUNSHOTS. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.97115 Lon:-122.65463. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:42 AREA CHECK 2211210003. Occurred on Woodside Dr. RP STS THAT HIS...
CLEARLAKE, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Advisory Council meets Nov. 28

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Scotts Valley Community Advisory Council will next meet on Monday, Nov. 28. The group will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom and at Lakeport City Hall, 255 Park St. The public is invited to attend. The meeting ID is 999 3833 2870, pass code...
LAKEPORT, CA

