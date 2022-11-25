Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
signalscv.com
California Christmas Towns
One moment you’re basking in the sun, frolicking at pool parties and gasping at the cost of your summer air conditioning bill, the next, WHAM!, you are surrounded by decorated Christmas trees and holiday ham at Costco. How did that happen?. This year embrace the onrushing crush of holiday...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Friday, Nov. 11
Occurred at Bella Vista Apartments on Martin. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred at Edelweiss Guest Home on Pool. TXF TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 11:22 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2211110026. Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. RP REPORTING A KNOWN FEMALE...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
Lake County News
Lake County Office of Emergency Services to host informational session Nov. 30
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Office of Emergency Services invites the public to learn more about the 2023 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update at a meeting this week. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Habematolel Tribal Hall, 9470 Main St.,...
mendofever.com
Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
Lake County News
Habematolel Pomo tribe donates to Northshore Fire; funds help with equipment, fire crew development
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Habematolel Pomo tribe of Upper Lake has made a substantial donation to increase the Northshore Fire Protection District’s ability to respond to fires. The tribe has donated $662,000 to Northshore Fire. The contribution is a part of the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake’s...
sonomacountygazette.com
Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter
Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Monday, Nov. 21
Occurred on Sonoma Ave. RP STS THAT AXF FROM HER RESD AT THE TRAILER THERE IS LOUD MUSIC, PEOPLE FIGHTING AND THEN SHE HEARD NUMEROUS GUNSHOTS. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.97115 Lon:-122.65463. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:42 AREA CHECK 2211210003. Occurred on Woodside Dr. RP STS THAT HIS...
Rain and snow expected as periods of unsettled weather hit Northern California
(KTXL) — Periods of unsettled weather return to California throughout the week, bringing rain to the Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that multiple weather systems will occur throughout Northern California which will bring both rain and snow, with heavy snow possible in the Sierra […]
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Advisory Council meets Nov. 28
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Scotts Valley Community Advisory Council will next meet on Monday, Nov. 28. The group will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom and at Lakeport City Hall, 255 Park St. The public is invited to attend. The meeting ID is 999 3833 2870, pass code...
