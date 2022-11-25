MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”

MILTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO