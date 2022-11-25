Read full article on original website
DEC. 2-4 The Centre County Historical Society’s 20th annual Stocking Stuffer event is scheduled for Dec. 2 to 4 at the Centre Furnace Mansion in State College. More than 50 talented regional fine artists, antique dealers, crafters and dedicated CCHS volunteers work year-round planning and preparing for this festive event.
Hollidaysburg holds WinterFest Tree lighting
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, another Christmas tree lighting took place in Hollidaysburg Friday evening. Hollidaysburg borough hosted its annual WinterFest Tree lighting along with a soup sampling between 5 -7 p.m. The fest was free to attend but participants who wanted to vote in the soup sampling […]
therecord-online.com
A festive holiday Saturday in Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Saturday was a delight in downtown Lock Haven. It was Small Business Saturday and stores were busy from open to close. Perfect weather was part of the day and made for perfect conditions for horse-drawn carriage rides, followed by the annual Christmas parade presented by Downtown Lock Haven Inc.
YMCA of Centre County receives 2022 governor’s award
STATE COLLEGE — YMCA of Centre County has received the Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Community Service Award for 2022. This distinguished award recognizes the visible contribution and impact the Y has had on victim services throughout Centre County. It was presented via Zoom on Nov. 17. The Y...
WJAC TV
Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
Hope Fund continues to help ‘Valley’ residents
SPRING MILLS — Centre County has the Centre Foundation and the United Way for people or organizations that need financial help. In the Penns Valley area, people can call the Hope for Penns Valley Fund. Started in 2002 the Hope Fund was born when friends of TJ Coursen, a...
Mach One paddler shines in Penn Cup
A new member of the Mach One racing team shined during the recent Penn Cup series of kayak and canoe slalom races. Dominic Morrell, of Pequea, achieved the best junior scores in the U14 age group at the Dog Days Slalom in Bellefonte (120 seconds), the Larry March Slalom (111 seconds) on the Little Lehigh River in Allentown and the Fiddlers Elbow Slalom (152 seconds) on the Swatara Creek near Harrisburg.
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
wkok.com
Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three
MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
First ever Emily Whitehead Foundation Turkey Trot labeled a success
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving is especially meaningful for one family in Philipsburg. They are grateful their daughter Emily is still here. Back in 2010, when she was 5, she came down with Leukemia. Conventional treatment didn’t work, but Emily was the first person in the world to receive CAR-T cell therapy. This morning, […]
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
Goodco Mechanical helps raise funds for local homeless shelter
STATE COLLEGE — Goodco Mechanical, the region’s leading commercial and residential HVAC and plumbing contractor, has announced that Out of the Cold Centre County is its 2022 benefactor for the company’s annual holiday fundraising campaign. This is the second year in a row Goodco partnered with the...
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Central PA Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving meal
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family. Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs. This […]
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
DuBois United Methodist Church gave free Thanksgiving meals
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers from DuBois United Methodist Church offered a free Thanksgiving meal to people in need. The annual tradition began around 10 years ago by former Pastor Lance Tucker. This year there were 400 meals prepared to serve including dessert. “It’s important because we want to have a welcoming presence for […]
fastphillysports.com
PENN STATE MAY COME UP ROSES, BUT COTTON IS BEST BET!
LSU (No. 5), Clemson (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 9) all lost Saturday. So the Nits’ bowl game choices have been enhanced, with the Cotton Bowl the likeliest:. Matchup: At-large vs. highest-ranked Group of Five opponent. The Situation: This is Penn State’s most likely NY6 destination. The Lions’...
