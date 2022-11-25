ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Idaho8.com

Poland considers invoking NATO Article 4 after Russian-made missile hit village, killing 2

Two Polish citizens were killed by a Russian-made missile on Tuesday, raising fears that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO territory. The missile landed outside the rural Polish village of Przewodow, roughly the same time as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Newsweek

Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Newsweek

Ex-Russian Diplomat Thought it Was 'Obvious' to Putin His Army's Limits

A former Russian diplomat said that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the limits of his own military prowess before launching his war in Ukraine. Speaking in a podcast episode with Foreign Affairs Deputy Editor Kate Brannen released Thursday, Boris Bondarev said that he didn't think the longtime Russian leader would actually launch his invasion in the first place.
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...

