La Mesa, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fallbrook High School basketball team will have a game with Helix Charter High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00.
thevistapress.com
36th Annual Holiday Home Tour 2022
Tickets are now on sale..for 36th Annual Holiday Home Tour. December 18th to December 23rd. Purchase tickets online or call 760-630-5000 ext 1139 or visit www.supportvcc.org. Four elegantly designed holiday homes (featuring Jazzercise, founder & company CEO, Judi Sheppard Missett’s home). Designer-led tours and Online auction. All proceeds will...
kusi.com
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
hogville.net
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game
In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
Photos: Jerry McClure's touchdown catch leads Mater Dei Catholic to 34-29 victory in San Diego Section D1 title game
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Jerry McClure's leaping touchdown grab with 3.5 seconds remaining pushed Mater Dei Catholic past Mission Hills 34-29 in the San Diego Section Division 1 championship game. The Crusaders trailed by nine points early in the fourth quarter before mounting their comeback. ...
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents “Not Your Normal Nutcracker”
More December Events to Fill the Holidays – Featuring Art, Dance, Poetry, Music, and Comedy, Oceanside Theatre Company’s December Events Highlight the Brooks as a Beacon for the Arts in North County. A true center for the arts with an eclectic mix of art, dance, poetry, music and...
eastcountymagazine.org
ECM SATURDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: EAGLES SOAR TO FIRST DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP WIN IN EAST COUNTY SHOWDOWN
November 26, 2022 (Escondido) - Since August, we’ve waited for this moment and now it’s finally here. Ramona. Granite Hills. The Bulldogs and Eagles met tonight on neutral turf at Chick Embrey Field at Wilson Stadium at Escondido High for the Division II CIF Final in an epic East County showdown.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
How to watch Air Force football at San Diego State on Saturday night
Air Force makes its first trip to San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest televised by CBS Sports Network. This is the regular-season finale for the Falcons (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West) and Aztecs (7-4, 5-2), both of which are bowl eligible. CBS Sports Network can...
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
NBC San Diego
Skating Through the Holidays: Here's Where to Ice Skate in San Diego This Season
There's nothing more San Diego than ice skating under palm trees with stops for hot chocolate during the holidays. Ice skating rinks have opened around town to bring this festive touch to the holidays. And, if you're looking for a place to enjoy the activity, this roundup will point you in the right direction.
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
thevistapress.com
Foundation for Women Warriors Seeks Community Support For Holiday Drive For Veteran Families
As we near the holiday season, Foundation for Women Warriors is calling on the San Diego community to help them support local veteran families through their third annual holiday drive. From now till December 15th, 2022, they will collect new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for women veterans and their families. This year, Foundation for Women Warriors is aiming to provide holiday help to 100 veteran families.
Parent and teacher react to Point Loma preschool closure
After 55 years, Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center in Point Loma closed its doors on the day before Thanksgiving.
San Diego Channel
Thanksgiving Miracle: Retired officer searches for four months in the wild and finds runaway cat
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This cat all cozied up in her San Diego home, just spent four months in the wild. Her name is Max. She ran away from her owners, Nori and Mike Johnson, while they were all camping at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. “She ran...
thevistapress.com
Irish/Scottish Duo Men of Worth Perform in Carlsbad
TR Robertson -Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher met in 1986 at Des Regan’s Irish Pub in Burbank. This unlikely combination has led to 36 years of performing both traditional and contemporary Irish and Scottish folk music. The tremendous harmony and blend of their voices as well as a wide range of instrumentation styles was on display recently at Carlsbad’s Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Donnie and James took their name from an Archie Fisher song called “Men of Worth”. The evening performance was part of the San Diego Folk Heritage concert program offered in several San Diego County locations throughout the year.
The American Genius
8 cities where you need a $200k salary to buy a ‘typical’ home
Being from Texas, I have a lot of smack to talk about the West Coast. To be fair to me, it’s the law. But the biggest things that irk me about the stupid majestic mountainy, mild weathery, worker protectiony, bodily autonomy-y parts of our nation all have to do with the expense of living there.
kusi.com
Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
