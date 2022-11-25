ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Highschool Basketball Pro

La Mesa, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Fallbrook High School basketball team will have a game with Helix Charter High School on November 25, 2022, 17:30:00.
FALLBROOK, CA
36th Annual Holiday Home Tour 2022

Tickets are now on sale..for 36th Annual Holiday Home Tour. December 18th to December 23rd. Purchase tickets online or call 760-630-5000 ext 1139 or visit www.supportvcc.org. Four elegantly designed holiday homes (featuring Jazzercise, founder & company CEO, Judi Sheppard Missett’s home). Designer-led tours and Online auction. All proceeds will...
VISTA, CA
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game

In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents “Not Your Normal Nutcracker”

More December Events to Fill the Holidays – Featuring Art, Dance, Poetry, Music, and Comedy, Oceanside Theatre Company’s December Events Highlight the Brooks as a Beacon for the Arts in North County. A true center for the arts with an eclectic mix of art, dance, poetry, music and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Foundation for Women Warriors Seeks Community Support For Holiday Drive For Veteran Families

As we near the holiday season, Foundation for Women Warriors is calling on the San Diego community to help them support local veteran families through their third annual holiday drive. From now till December 15th, 2022, they will collect new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for women veterans and their families. This year, Foundation for Women Warriors is aiming to provide holiday help to 100 veteran families.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Irish/Scottish Duo Men of Worth Perform in Carlsbad

TR Robertson -Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher met in 1986 at Des Regan’s Irish Pub in Burbank. This unlikely combination has led to 36 years of performing both traditional and contemporary Irish and Scottish folk music. The tremendous harmony and blend of their voices as well as a wide range of instrumentation styles was on display recently at Carlsbad’s Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Donnie and James took their name from an Archie Fisher song called “Men of Worth”. The evening performance was part of the San Diego Folk Heritage concert program offered in several San Diego County locations throughout the year.
CARLSBAD, CA
8 cities where you need a $200k salary to buy a ‘typical’ home

Being from Texas, I have a lot of smack to talk about the West Coast. To be fair to me, it’s the law. But the biggest things that irk me about the stupid majestic mountainy, mild weathery, worker protectiony, bodily autonomy-y parts of our nation all have to do with the expense of living there.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA

