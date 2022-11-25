Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Olmsted Falls tops rankings; Solon, Magnificat close behind

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
Glenville rolls into state championship game with 52-7 win over Jefferson Area
The Tarblooders put up 345 yards of offense in the first half
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from state semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs state semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
OHSAA state semifinal Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 15 performances during the OHSAA football state semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
Donovan Mitchell’s fourth-quarter surge leads Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT — Down two starters and a pair of key reserves against the Pistons on Sunday, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted to see the basketball move on the offensive end. In the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth contest, the ball moved and it found Isaac Okoro and...
northolmstedathletics.org
Eagles drop home opener against Twinsburg
After falling behind early, the lady Eagles fought back to keep the game in single digits most of the game. Sarah Pullin paced North Olmsted with 9 points and 7 rebounds while Mia Donald contributed 6 points and 12 rebounds.
2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan
Michigan gained another victory in Ohio this weekend with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton to its 2024
Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
Cavaliers at Pistons: Live updates as Cleveland continues road trip
DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will look to get back in the win column as they take on the Detroit Pistons tonight. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (12-7) are coming off of a 117-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the third quarter, getting outscored 35-10. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points in that game and Darius Garland added 20, but the backcourt duo had as many turnovers (four) as assists.
Photo gallery: St. Edward High marching band helps its football team play its way to state title game
MANSFIELD, Ohio -- The 14-1 St. Edward Eagles have an important date to keep at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2), as that is when they are scheduled to take on Springfield (13-1) in the OHSAA Division I state championship football game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)
DETROIT — Mamadi Diakite is making his presence known for the shorthanded Cavaliers in Detroit. The third-year forward rejected a dunk attempt by Pistons forward Jalen Duren early in the second quarter Sunday and then ran the floor for a dunk off an assist from Darius Garland at the other end. Garland found Diakite for a spinning two-handed slam that cut Detroit’s lead to one at 26-25.
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert out for Sunday’s game vs. Pistons: Cavaliers Takeaways
DETROIT — Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are among several Cavaliers players who will miss Sunday’s matchup with Detroit. Both Allen (low back contusion) and LeVert (left ankle sprain) were listed as questionable for the contest on the NBA’s latest injury report, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed neither would take the court against the Pistons.
José Ramírez again named Man of the Year by Cleveland’s BBWAA chapter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One might say José Ramírez became the Guardians’ Man of the Year in 2022 before he even saw a pitch in a regular season game. When Ramírez agreed to a new seven-year, $141 million contract before getting on the team flight to Kansas City for the opener, it charted a course for Cleveland’s season and might have altered the destiny of the entire franchise.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DETROIT-- The Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons for the second time this season at 6 p.m. EDT tonight. Cleveland got the first game in the season series, a 112-88 win that came on Nov. 4, the second-to-last win of Cleveland’s eight-game winning streak. Here’s what to know about...
Watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady and others arrive for the Browns vs. Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett and others arrive for the big game today between the Browns and the Bucs. It marks Brissett’s last start before Deshaun Watson takes over next week in Houston, and the Browns can keep their playoff hopes flickering if they beat the 5-5 Bucs.
Watch David Njoku make possibly the Browns’ catch of the year to tie the game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Sunday was Jacoby Brissett’s final start for the Browns this season, he will have quite a highlight to go out on. On a fourth down with less than a minute to go vs. the Buccaneers, Brissett fired one down the middle to tight end David Njoku in the end zone.
Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Jacoby Brissett: ‘In the words of Tom Brady, that was (bleeping) awesome’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett got the sendoff he deserved from his teammates with Sunday’s 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs, and indulged in a postgame f-bomb. “I mean this in no disrespect, but in the words of Tom Brady, that was (bleeping) awesome,” Brissett said....
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0