Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Kendall Jenner Sparkles At The CFDA Awards In A White Sequined Dress—We're Speechless!
Kendall Jenner made an angelic entrance at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City this week while donning a glistening white gown. The supermodel, 27, graced the event’s red carpet in a sparkling white maxi dress by Khaite and flaunted her toned figure with the help of its plunging neckline, waist emphasis and flowing skirt. The Kardashians star also stepped out in matching ‘Linden’ open-toe sandal heels that also drew eyes to her trim frame.
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
papermag.com
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Black Micro-Mini And Matching Thigh-High Boots–The Post-Divorce Glow Is Real!
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to show us all how to dress for revenge. The 31-year-old model, actress, author, and podcaster stepped out on Halloween in NYC wearing a look better than even the hottest costume. When we saw the black micro-mini and matching thigh-high boots she wore, our jaws...
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to go ‘incognito’ at brunch after Gigi Hadid date
Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t fooling anyone when he showed up “incognito” to brunch at Keith McNally’s French bistro Balthazar on Sunday. The brazen restaurateur, who made headlines last month for calling James Corden a rude patron, took to Instagram to share his famed New York City eatery’s brunch report, in which a staffer described DiCaprio’s surprise visit that left other customers “starstruck.” “One of the highlights of the day today was that Leonardo DiCaprio came in as a walk-in today just after we finished brunch service,” the employee reported. “His agent checked him in at the door and I seated him and his...
Cara Delevingne Flows in Sheer Dress & Block Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Cara Delevingne attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. The model wowed in a bright blue dress and sky-high heels on the black carpet. The Chanel muse mastered playful dressing, her exuberant gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a...
Kendall Jenner peed into an ice bucket on the way to the Met Gala, calling it the 'best decision' even though she got urine on her foot
Kendall Jenner made the decision to pee on the way to the 2022 Met Gala, doing so around her two-piece Prada gown that she wore for the event.
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Kourtney Kardashian is a Modern-Day Fairy Godmother in Stiletto Mules for Lemme’s New Sleep Gummy Campaign
Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme. In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) When it...
Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Keep Their Relationship Low-Key As Pair Is Spotted Covering Faces After Date Night
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have reportedly been dating for a few months, and the two were just spotted last week while out to dinner in New York City. The Oscar winner, 48, and supermodel, 27, were photographed by paparazzi on November 19th as they left a dinner date at Cipriani and covered their faces as security guards rushed them out of the restaurant. The duo also dined with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, a close friend of the Titanic actor.
Mariah Carey Amps Up Puffy Bomber Jacket With Leather Leggings & Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots
Mariah Carey made a street-style statement while out in New York last night. The certified “Songbird Supreme” wore an outfit that was fitting for a fun-filled night out in the Big Apple. Carey donned a vibrant red bomber jacket. The outerwear had a billowy structure with a high-low hemline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also had zipper detailing at the center and small zipper accents near the shoulder. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker complemented her top with form-fitting leather leggings. To further elevate the moment, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and diamond midi...
Comments / 0