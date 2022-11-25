Why Ohio State getting the football in space is more important than a run game vs. Michigan: Film Review

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Complete preview and prediction
It’s been a year in the making. Ohio State was upset by Michigan in Ann Arbor, which ultimately led to a Wolverine playoff berth. The Buckeyes gained the nice little consolation prize of heading to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl. But in today’s world, championships are what matter, and OSU was left out of the College Football Playoff thanks to its archrival.
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan
Buckeyes fans were calling for change after a blowout loss.
About Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield & no change with the defense – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
“I know it’s easy for fans (and media) to dwell on the negative aspects of this Browns season. One positive has been the play of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Even though he hasn’t been great, he has in my mind been a professional. I’m a little disappointed Sunday (vs. Tampa Bay) will be most likely his final start with the team. I rarely identify with the players anymore. But perhaps some type of tribute could be done for this guy who has played and carried himself like a winner should.”
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell, further challenging Ohio State football in a bolstered Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s path back to the top of the Big Ten Conference becomes a little tougher each day, and you can add Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell to the list of impediments. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the Badgers had targeted the former...
Browns win final game without Deshaun Watson, but what will their identity be with him? - Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND -- There was a small commotion among the fans right above the Browns’ tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Videos and pictures of a real, live skunk in the stands began to make the rounds during the first half of Cleveland’s thrilling 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For awhile, the skunk was trapped under the metal stairs, before eventually wriggling its way free and searching for food amongst the Cleveland faithful.
Archie Griffin remembers physicality and intensity of Ohio State vs. Michigan game
Even though he was from Columbus, Ohio, Michigan football made their pitch to recruit Archie Griffin to become a Wolverine. "When Coach (Woody) Hayes recruited me, he talked about this game," the two-time Heisman Trophy winner said on ESPN's "College GameDay." "When Bo recruited me at Michigan, he talked about this game. So this game is huge, and those guys are fierce rivals."
'I believe Ohio State will stop the run.' Urban Meyer pumps up OSU crowd before Michigan game
With dueling live pregame shows on campus, Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" had one advantage ESPN's "College GameDay" didn't have. The Ohio State legendary coach and college football analyst is one of the hosts for the show and he knows a little about the Ohio State-Michigan game, which kicks off at noon on Fox. Meyer never lost to Michigan as head coach from 2012-2018, 7-0.
Cincinnati gets bruising road win: Bengals vs. Titans quick takes
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Bengals coach Zac Taylor likes to say style points don’t matter. That’s a good thing since their 20-16 win over Tennessee on Sunday was as ugly as they come. Cincinnati had to overcome a season-high nine penalties while playing without Ja’Marr Chase and Joe...
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, The Game, Jim Harbaugh & Ryan Day, Blake Corum/Player Health
It's finally here. Let's tee it up and get after it in Columbus!
Watch David Njoku make possibly the Browns’ catch of the year to tie the game vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Sunday was Jacoby Brissett’s final start for the Browns this season, he will have quite a highlight to go out on. On a fourth down with less than a minute to go vs. the Buccaneers, Brissett fired one down the middle to tight end David Njoku in the end zone.
Why the Bengals’ road win at Tennessee matters: Strictly Stripes podcast
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Hello, December football. The Cincinnati Bengals are now 7-4 and escape the month of November with a close 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans. After a dismal first half from Cincinnati’s offense, quarterback Joe Burrow started finding a groove even as he was without Ja’Marr Chase for the fourth straight game this season.
Why Amari Cooper’s third-down overtime catch-and-run was the turning point of the Browns win vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amari Cooper had quite the moment of redemption for the Browns on Sunday. He had a bad fourth-down drop in the fourth quarter with his team down seven that could have ended the game vs. the Buccaneers. But he made up for it and then some in overtime.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding ways to get it done week in and week out as evidenced by their 20-16 road win over the Titans Sunday. Joe Burrow was a technician in the game, doing what he needed each down to give the Bengals a chance. He finished with 270 yards and a TD on 22 of 37 passing. Burrow wasn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up yards and stay on a favorable downs and distance schedule either. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries. That was second on the team and a major contribution to the team’s 108 total.
Watch Anthony Schwartz take an end around 31 yards for a touchdown with the help of Jacoby Brissett’s big block
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns once again struck for a touchdown on their opening drive of the game. But on Sunday vs. the Buccaneers, they found the end zone in a different way. Anthony Schwartz took an end around 31 yards for a touchdown. Schwartz also got help from...
Watch Jacoby Brissett discuss his first NFL mentor Tom Brady
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett discuss his season in New England learning from Tom Brady. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Brissett, who’s making his last start today before Deshaun Watson returns next Sunday in Houston, started...
Nick Chubb hits 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time in his Browns career
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns running back Nick Chubb eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season on Sunday, for the fourth time in his career during Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers. Chubb stood at 997 rushing yards with 2:10 left in Sunday’s matchup, when he approached his 19th carry...
Bengals vs. Titans preview: Everything you need to know for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to pick up their third consecutive win on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who were firing on all cylinders in a 27-17 win over Green Bay last week and have won seven of their last eight games. The Bengals will need...
