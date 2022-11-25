Read full article on original website
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
Chinese authorities have eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades
China’s uprisings present an opportunity to the West
A just and rich irony of the COVID-19 pandemic would be that the virus — which the Chinese government allowed to spread through its censorship and cover-up tactics — ultimately causes the fall of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Unfortunately, that’s not likely to happen soon, even though protesters took to the streets this past weekend in cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan, some of them calling for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to step down.
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
Police had to seal off parts of the center of Brussels, deploy water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds following violence during and after Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Dozens of rioters overturned and torched a car, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere. Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway...
