Saginaw, MI

WNEM

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. First...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint

FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday

US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Shoppers planning to shop small for Small Business Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday season is in full swing with plenty of black Friday shopping and our local stores gearing up for the rush on Small Business Saturday. The day dedicated to shopping local has been growing in popularity nationwide. A new survey revealed shoppers are being intentional...
SAGINAW, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Eagles lose game against Gladwin Flying G’s

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. Earlier in the day, the whole community turned out to send the team off in style. “We’ll give it everything we have....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered

DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
GLADWIN, MI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Burton (MI) Fire Truck Collides with SUV while Responding to Fire, Causing Rollover Crash

A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with an SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say, MLive.com reported. At about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard, the report said. A fire engine following other emergency vehicles through the intersection hit an SUV, the report said.
BURTON, MI

