WNEM
First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. First...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint
FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
WNEM
Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
WNEM
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
WNEM
Shoppers planning to shop small for Small Business Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday season is in full swing with plenty of black Friday shopping and our local stores gearing up for the rush on Small Business Saturday. The day dedicated to shopping local has been growing in popularity nationwide. A new survey revealed shoppers are being intentional...
Woman hospitalized after collision with two vehicles Thanksgiving night
SANILAC COUNTY, MI – A 66-year-old Peck woman was injured on Thanksgiving after rear-ending one vehicle and later striking another in a three-vehicle collision. Sanilac County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash Thursday, Nov. 24, on Brockway Road near Galbraith Line Road in Sanilac County’s Speaker Township.
Toy drive to benefit children hospitalized in Saginaw this holiday season
SAGINAW, MI — A toy drive to benefit Covenant Kids and hospitalized children this holiday season is underway, with donations being collected through Friday, Dec. 9, throughout Saginaw. The toy drive, a joint effort of Credit Unions Impact Saginaw and Alpha Media, is collecting new, unwrapped toys at select...
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
WNEM
Frankenmuth Eagles lose game against Gladwin Flying G’s
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. Earlier in the day, the whole community turned out to send the team off in style. “We’ll give it everything we have....
MLive.com
Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered
DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Burton (MI) Fire Truck Collides with SUV while Responding to Fire, Causing Rollover Crash
A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with an SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say, MLive.com reported. At about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard, the report said. A fire engine following other emergency vehicles through the intersection hit an SUV, the report said.
